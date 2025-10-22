Wilderness Island Tours, LLC Expands First-Timer’s Alaska Options with Icy Strait Hoonah Excursions Tour

Wilderness Island Tours expands its Icy Strait Hoonah Excursions, offering first-time Alaska visitors guided small-group tours led by local experts.

Our goal is to help first-time visitors feel at home in Alaska, our team shares local stories, wildlife insights, and safe, comfortable adventures through Icy Strait Hoonah.” — Owner

HOONAH, AK, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wilderness Island Tours, LLC , today announced expanded availability of its Icy Strait Hoonah Excursions Tour, designed specifically for “First‑Timer’s Alaska” travelers seeking an approachable, small‑group introduction to Chichagof Island’s wildlife, scenery, and living Tlingit culture. The company’s locally guided, land‑based driving tours operate 2–3 hours and are timed for cruise ship calls at Icy Strait Point, offering convenient pickup at the Icy Strait Excursion Hub and drop‑off at the front gate following the tour.First‑time travelers to Alaska who want an approachable, small‑group introduction to Icy Strait can learn more and request tour information at https://wildernessislandtours.com/ According to the company, Wilderness Island Tours, LLC is a locally owned operator led by lifelong Hoonah residents who know the roads, habitats, and community intimately. Tours travel by comfortable van or bus and focus on respectful, low‑impact wildlife viewing along forested roads and coastal corridors where guests may observe eagles, deer, otters, minks, and—when nature cooperates—brown bears in their natural environment. As is standard for ethical wildlife experiences, the company notes that bear sightings cannot be guaranteed.For first‑time visitors to Alaska, the promise is simple: a safe, friendly, and cultural introduction to the Icy Strait region with guides who call Hoonah home. The company states that it is the only land‑based tour company originating from Icy Strait Hoonah that offers shore excursions for Icy Strait cruise ship guests, and that it brings more than 28 years of guiding experience to each excursion. The team emphasizes on‑time returns to the ship—a top priority for cruise passengers—while maintaining plenty of time for photos and interpretation at scenic pullouts.What First‑Time Travelers Can ExpectWilderness Island Tours, LLC frames the experience for guests who may be new to Alaska or wildlife travel. The tour team prepares vehicles and staging areas 30 minutes before departure, meets guests at the Icy Strait Excursion Hub, and concludes the route with a convenient drop‑off at the front gate. Guides weave Tlingit cultural storytelling throughout the drive, and—when in season and if time allows—may pause to point out native plants and even pick wild berries.Key elements of the Icy Strait Hoonah Excursions Tour include:- 2–3 hour small‑group driving tour by van/bus with frequent photo stops- Local, Tlingit guides sharing culture, place names, and history- Opportunities to observe eagles, deer, otters, minks, and (seasonally) brown bears- Pickup at Icy Strait Excursion Hub; drop‑off at Icy Strait’s front gate- Comfort‑first approach with three van options and staged departures- On‑time returns aligned to cruise ship schedulesResponsible Wildlife Viewing and Cultural RespectThe company underscores a respect‑first ethos in all operations. Guides keep safe viewing distances and avoid crowding or pressuring animals. When bears are present, the team follows “see without being seen” practices and adheres to a slow‑movement approach near roadside habitats. In addition, guides share Tlingit perspectives on reciprocity with the environment and the historical relationship between community and wildlife on Chichagof Island.To keep expectations aligned with the realities of the wild, the company makes clear that it cannot guarantee any specific wildlife sightings. Weather, timing, and seasonal behavior patterns all influence where and when animals appear. The benefit for first‑timers: a curated, safe route led by residents who pay attention to current conditions and recent activity along the tour corridor.Simple Booking and Clear PoliciesProspective guests can request information or book through the company website. The company offers a staggered refund policy: 100% refunds for cancellations made 8 days or more before departure; a 20% fee for cancellations within 3 to 7 days; a 50% fee for cancellations within 48 hours; and no refunds on the day of the excursion. Hoonah tours require a minimum of 24 hours’ notice.About Wilderness Island Tours, LLCWilderness Island Tours, LLC is a locally owned, Hoonah‑based tour company specializing in land‑based driving excursions on Chichagof Island for guests visiting Icy Strait Point. According to the company, its guides are lifelong residents and Alaska Natives of the Tlingit tribe who share cultural storytelling and natural history throughout the tour. The company emphasizes competitive pricing, breathtaking views, fascinating wildlife, and on‑time returns aligned with cruise ship schedules.

