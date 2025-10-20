Wilderness Island Tours Streamlines Icy Strait Alaska Group Tour with Meet-at-Dock Pickup at Icy Strait Excursion Hub

Wilderness Island Tours updates Icy Strait group tour logistics with meet-at-dock pickup, optimized departures, and smoother guest coordination.

Our updated pickup and scheduling system makes group coordination easier for cruise guests, ensuring a smooth, on-time experience from the dock to Chichagof Island.” — Owner

HOONAH, AK, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wilderness Island Tours, LLC announced enhanced, group‑ready logistics for its Icy Strait Alaska group tour experiences, including meet‑at‑dock pickup at the Icy Strait Excursion Hub, optimized departure windows aligned to cruise arrivals, and efficient drop‑off at the Icy Strait Front Gate. The updates make dock‑to‑departure planning faster for group coordinators, families, and shore‑side teams seeking reliable, small‑group wildlife and culture excursions on Chichagof Island.According to the company’s published tour information, vans are staged 30 minutes before each 2–3 hour driving excursion, and guests are collected at the Icy Strait Excursion Hub, with end‑of‑tour drop‑off at the Icy Strait Front Gate. Clear wayfinding is provided for both Ocean Landing and Wilderness Landing, including guidance to use the Green Transporter (gondola) when applicable. These logistics updates are designed to reduce bottlenecks at peak call times, improve timing confidence for cruise guests, and provide a smoother handoff to and from the port area.Group coordinators and cruise guests can request information or confirm availability directly at https://wildernessislandtours.com/ Group‑ready highlights- Meet at the dock, pickup at the Icy Strait Excursion Hub; Front Gate drop‑off at tour end.- Staging 30 minutes before departure to streamline group assembly and safety briefing.- Optimized departures aligned to Icy Strait Point’s daily ship windows to minimize conflicts.- Small‑group van excursions with multiple vehicle options for comfort and accessibility considerations.- 2–3-hour itineraries across Chichagof Island featuring coastal rainforest, scenic overlooks, and wildlife-viewing opportunities.- On‑time returns are emphasized by the operator’s “we’ve always gotten our customers to their ship on time” track record.Wilderness Island Tours operates on Chichagof Island, where the Icy Strait Point destination is surrounded by rainforest and rich marine waters. Icy Strait Point publicly notes more than 20 on-site shore excursions, a restored historic cannery and museum, and a predominantly local workforce, with approximately 85% of staff from Hoonah, owned and operated by Huna Totem Corporation. Seasonal highlights include bald eagle activity, salmon runs, and proximity to Point Adolphus—one of the premier whale‑watching areas in Alaska.Responsible wildlife viewing and safetyAs an on‑shore, van‑based operator, Wilderness Island Tours emphasizes wildlife‑first principles in its materials. While brown bear sightings are common during the season, the company makes clear that they cannot be guaranteed. Guests receive a safety briefing before departure, and guides—lifelong residents of Hoonah—advise on respectful distances and appropriate behavior around wildlife and tidal areas. These measures ensure meaningful encounters while preserving natural patterns and prioritizing guest safety.Clear wayfinding from both docksTo simplify group movement to the pickup point, the operator provides the following guidance:- Ocean Landing: Walk through the Adventure Center (Door 2), under the gondola, and follow signage ~600 feet to the Excursion Hub.- Wilderness Landing: Take the Green Transporter (gondola) across; exit and turn left, following signs ~600 feet to the Excursion Hub.These instructions mirror on‑site signage and help group leads stage members quickly for pre‑departure checks. Staging early also allows time for any accessibility requests, seating preferences, or family grouping.Scheduling, refunds, and bookingTo support smooth group planning, the company requests at least 24 hours’ advance notice for Hoonah tours. A staggered cancellation policy is provided, including a 100% refund for cancellations made eight or more days before departure, a 20% fee for cancellations within 3–7 days, a 50% fee for cancellations within 48 hours, and no refund on the day of the excursion. Groups are encouraged to request information in advance to secure preferred windows around ship schedules.About Wilderness Island Tours, LLCWilderness Island Tours, LLC is a locally owned, on‑shore tour operator serving Icy Strait/Hoonah, Alaska. The company specializes in 2–3 hour small‑group, van‑based driving excursions on Chichagof Island featuring coastal rainforest, scenic overlooks, and opportunities to see brown bears, bald eagles, and other wildlife in their natural habitat. The team brings 28+ years of experience and emphasizes cultural storytelling from the perspective of Alaska Native Tlingit. The operator notes a longstanding record of returning guests to their ships on time and publishes clear guidance for Ocean Landing and Wilderness Landing wayfinding to the Excursion Hub.

