Liderarte Launches Global Expansion of Its Art-Based Leadership and Wellbeing Model

Liderarte expands worldwide with an innovative model that transforms leadership through creativity, emotional intelligence, and cultural transformation

MADRID, MADRID, SPAIN, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Spanish organization Liderarte, founded by Dr. Ignacio Bonasa Alzuria, has announced the international expansion of its pioneering leadership and wellbeing model based on art. Through its registered methodology Learning Through Artand its 4A Model (Learning, Attitude, Soul and Action), Liderarte aims to transform the way leaders and teams connect, learn, and grow within organizations.This announcement coincides with the launch of two new international certifications — Organizations with Souland ARTEcoaching— which will recognize companies and professionals committed to building more human, creative, and emotionally sustainable corporate cultures.“Our vision is to build organizations that are both profitable and profoundly human,” said Dr. Ignacio Bonasa, Executive President and Founder of Liderarte. “Today, more than ever, we need companies that lead with consciousness, that listen, that inspire, and that understand productivity doesn’t come from control — it comes from meaning.”Art as a Tool for TransformationLiderarte’s approach begins with a simple yet revolutionary premise: art is not decoration — it’s a strategic form of leadership. The organization uses artistic disciplines such as music, theatre, and painting to create experiential learning programs that enhance empathy, cohesion, and creativity across teams.“When you bring art into a company, something changes immediately,” explained Dr. Bonasa. “People lower their defenses, express themselves authentically, and reconnect with their purpose. That has a direct impact on climate, innovation, and relationships.”This methodology has already been applied in companies across Spain, Portugal, Mexico, and Ecuador, achieving measurable improvements in engagement, performance, and collaboration. Programs such as RESETÉATE, BienestART, MASVida – Master of Life, and Organizations with Soul have helped thousands of professionals rediscover meaning in their work and lead with greater empathy and coherence.The 4A Model: A Map for Soulful LeadershipLiderarte’s success is rooted in its proprietary model that integrates four key dimensions of human and organizational development:1. Learning – transformation through lived experience.2. Attitude – the positive energy that drives change.3. Soul – the deep connection with one’s essence and purpose.4. Action – the commitment that turns intention into tangible results.“The four A’s are not just a model; they are a philosophy of life and management,” said Dr. Bonasa. “They represent the journey from knowing to being — and from being to doing. When an organization embraces these four forces, it flourishes.”Validated in universities and international projects, this model has become a reference framework for leaders seeking to go beyond traditional management toward a more conscious, emotional, and transformational leadership style.A Response to the Challenges of the 21st CenturyLiderarte’s global expansion comes at a time marked by automation, stress, and loss of meaning at work. In the founder’s words, “companies are becoming technological faster than they are becoming human.”To counter that, Liderarte proposes a new paradigm: combining results with purpose, strategy with soul, and technology with humanity.“We’re witnessing a crisis of meaning in the professional world,” says Dr. Bonasa. “Art has the power to restore beauty, emotion, and purpose to the workplace.”To measure that emotional impact, Liderarte has developed the Organizational Beauty Index, an innovative metric that assesses emotional energy, empathy, communication, and cultural coherence within companies. “Where there is emotional beauty,” he adds, “there is commitment and creativity.”From Madrid to the WorldLiderarte is currently expanding its international network with partners in Spain, Mexico, Ecuador, and El Salvador, and preparing to establish new collaborations in the United States and South America.The rollout of the Organizations with Souland ARTEcoachingcertifications represents a decisive step toward professionalizing art-based methodologies for organizational development worldwide. Both certifications will carry academic endorsement and international quality standards.“We want to build a global community of leaders, coaches, and companies that work from emotion, ethics, and aesthetics,” said Dr. Bonasa. “Our goal is not only to transform companies but to contribute to a more conscious society.”Leadership that InspiresDr. Ignacio Bonasa Alzuria is recognized as one of the most influential voices in the integration of art, leadership, and wellbeing.A law graduate with an MBA from ICADE and a PhD in Leadership and Organizational Transformation, he combines academic rigor with emotional intelligence to promote what he calls “leadership with soul.”His work has been honored internationally with distinctions such as The BIZZ Award, FLUXX Award, and PRIME Award, and with multiple Doctor Honoris Causa degrees from universities in Europe, India, and Latin America.Beyond business, he also leads the International Association “Dale la Vuelta a la Tortilla” (Turn the Table) — a global social movement that helps people transform pain into vitamin for the soul.“The future of organizations lies in their ability to inspire,” concludes Dr. Bonasa. “Leadership today is not about control; it’s about consciousness. When people reconnect with their essence, performance and wellbeing follow naturally.”About LiderarteLiderarte is a Madrid-based organization specialized in leadership, wellbeing, and cultural transformation through art. Founded by Dr. Ignacio Bonasa Alzuria, it develops programs that foster creativity, emotional intelligence, and organizational purpose through its Learning Through Artmethodology and the 4A Model (Learning, Attitude, Soul, Action). Liderarte’s programs and certifications are implemented across Europe and Latin America, inspiring a new generation of leaders to build Organizations with Soul.Media Contact:Communications Department – Liderarte📩 ibonasa@liderarte.org📍 Madrid (Spain)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.