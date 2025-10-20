MEC Sipho Hlomuka monitors first matric exam paper at Scottburgh High School, 21 Oct

The KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Education, Hon. Sipho Hlomuka, invites members of the media to join him as he monitors the writing of the Computer Applications Tech P1 (3hrs) Practical of the 2025 National Senior Certificate (NSC) Examinations at Scottburgh High School on Tuesday, 21 October 2025.

The monitoring visit forms part of the Department’s ongoing efforts to ensure smooth running of the 2025 matric examinations and to verify that all systems are in place to support learners across the province.

During the visit, MEC Hlomuka will engage with learners, educators, and examination officials to assess readiness and adherence to examination protocols.

This important engagement officially marks the beginning of the 2025 Matric NSC Examination season in KwaZulu-Natal and underscores the Department’s commitment to upholding the integrity and credibility of the examination process.

Event Details:

Venue: Scottburgh High School, UGU District.

Date: Tuesday, 21 October 2025

Time: 07:30

