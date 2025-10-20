Leonardo Suarez-Paz celebrates mentor Astor Piazzolla with 'SYMPHONIC TANGO'

SYMPHONIC TANGO, Leonardo & Olga Suarez-Paz

Leonardo Suarez-Paz redefines tango for the new century with a multidisciplinary concert featuring an orchestra, award-winning soloists & Nuevo Tango Ballet.

superb,” “harmonically sophisticated" compositions and arrangements by Leonardo Suarez-Paz are "an unlikely yet happy marriage of Prokofiev and tango nuevo” — Andrew Farach-Colton, GRAMAPHONE, UK

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Presented by Nuevo Tango Arts, “Symphonic Tango” is a unique collaboration between the North/South Consonance, under the direction of conductor Max Lifchitz, PIAZZOLLA100 soloists with Artistic Director Leonardo Suarez-Paz, and Nuevo Tango Ballet, under the direction of Olga Suarez-Paz.

Experience the grandeur of tango through music, tango and contemporary dance and “superb,” “harmonically sophisticated" compositions and arrangements by Leonardo Suarez-Paz - "an unlikely yet happy marriage of Prokofiev and tango nuevo" (GRAMOPHONE, UK), with which Leonardo pays homage to the legacy of his mentor, Astor Piazzolla, the Argentine-born and New York raised composer who revolutionized tango.

The evening’s program will feature the N/S Consonance Chamber Orchestra performing works by Astor Piazzolla, Max Lifchitz and Leonardo Suarez-Paz, including his ‘Nuevos Aires,’ violin concerto with Rodolfo Zanetti as bandoneon concertante and Leo Grinhauz as violoncello concertante. Featured tango dancers: Leonardo & Olga Suarez-Paz. Nuevo Tango Ballet: Sofia Ameglio, Ashley Cassetta, Riley Haley, Heather Kroesche with director Olga Suarez-Paz and rehearsal assistant Isabelle Merlo will interpret the works by Astor Piazzolla.

The concert takes place at the acoustically superior Historic Chapel of the Good Shepherd (c. 1888) in New York City and ticketing is by donation. Doors open to public at 6:30 PM, seating is on a first come & first serve basis. An off-site post-concert reception will be held following the to benefit Nuevo Tango Arts and its 2026/27 season, which includes the 2nd New York Tango Festival, PIAZZOLLA100. Don’t miss ’Symphonic Tango’ and other upcoming Nuevo Tango Arts events in New York City and beyond.

CONCERT TIME: October 24th, 2025 at 7-8 PM (doors open to public at 6:30 PM)

LOCATION: Chapel of the Good Shepherd, 543 Main Street, NY NY 10044 (accessible by F, NYC Ferry, Tramway, cars & bikes)

TICKETS (By donation. Suggested donation $25)

Press Quotes

"Virtuoso extraordinaire....Leonardo shows us how easily we can communicate across cultures if the desire and effort are there " -Wynton Marsalis, Artistic Director, Jazz At Lincoln Center

"an unlikely yet happy marriage of Prokofiev and tango nuevo" -Andrew Farach-Colton, GRAMOPHONE, UK

"personifies and embodies the authentic spirit of tango" -LARAS, Latin Grammy Awards Live



About Nuevo TANGO Arts

Nuevo Tango Arts is rooted in 4 generations of unparalleled tango legacy of the Suarez-Paz family and a 20-year experience producing award-winning works that combine tango music, dance, visual art, cinema, poetry, and influences from jazz, classical, and contemporary genres. Today, our groundbreaking music, dance, multidisciplinary and theatrical productions are redefining tango as a daring, complex, and evolving art form of the 21st century.

Our mission is to preserve the legacy and advance the evolution of tango and its relationship with jazz, classical, and world genres, while uniting people globally through art and culture. Our vision pairs artistic excellence and innovation with tango's inherent capacity to connect people, promote freedom of expression, and enrich our collective cultural heritage.

Leonardo Suarez-Paz explains his new violin concerto "Nuevos Aires"

