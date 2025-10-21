Cofinity-X extends mandate as operating company for Catena-X, driving data exchange across the automotive value chain

Cofinity-X secures role as Catena-X operator

Cofinity-X secures its role as operator for Catena-X, continuing to deliver digital identity services, infrastructure, and a marketplace for apps and services.

We are proud of the trust placed in Cofinity-X and the opportunity to contribute further to Catena-X. This contract extension reflects the relevance and quality of our work.” — Thomas Rösch, CEO of Cofinity-X

COLOGNE, GERMANY, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cofinity-X is proud to announce the extension of its contract as Core Service Provider for the Catena-X Automotive Network, highlighting the importance of a trusted data infrastructure for the digital transformation of the automotive industry. Following the decision made by the Catena-X Association, the renewed agreement extends Cofinity-X’s strategic role as operating company for an additional two years, securing its position until 2028.Cofinity-X will continue to deliver Catena-X core services. These core services form the foundation for secure data exchange across the value chain, enabling companies to collaborate, comply with regulation and innovate more effectively. They form the backbone of the Catena-X architecture which is derived from the reference architectures of the International Data Spaces Association (IDSA) and Gaia-X.The extended mandate includes the issuance of digital identity information by Cofinity-X such as the Catena-X Business Partner Number. To become part of Catena-X, each participant initiates their registration through Cofinity-X. Acting as a trusted entity, Cofinity-X verifies the participant’s legitimacy. Upon successful verification, Cofinity-X issues the Business Partner Number for legal entities (BPN-L) along with all necessary credentials required for data exchange via Catena-X.The renewal of Cofinity-X’s role also leads to the continuous hosting of a marketplace for Catena-X-compliant applications and services. The Cofinity-X marketplace , which has become a key entry point for companies adopting Catena-X solutions, went live in October 2023. Two years later, companies can discover and purchase more than 50 applications and services from various providers. Each of those solutions solve challenges for automotive companies in the business areas trusted sustainability, resilient value chains or effective quality management.“Over the past two years, Cofinity-X has consistently demonstrated its reliability and excellence as a Core Service Provider, helping establish Catena-X as the trusted foundation for data collaboration in the automotive sector,” said Hanno Focken, Managing Director of Catena-X. “We are therefore pleased to extend our partnership and deepen our collaboration with Cofinity-X.”“We are proud of the trust placed in Cofinity-X and the opportunity to contribute further to Catena-X,” said Thomas Rösch, CEO of Cofinity-X. “This extension reflects the relevance and quality of our work.”The continued partnership reinforces Cofinity-X’s vision of enabling standardized, sovereign, and secure data exchange across the automotive value chain, a foundation that will become increasingly vital as the industry accelerates towards digital and regulatory transformation.About Cofinity-X: As the first operator of the Catena-X dataspace, Cofinity-X enables standardized, secure, and sovereign data exchange across all participants in the automotive value chain. The company provides the technical infrastructure for Catena-X, supports the onboarding of ecosystem partners, and operates a marketplace for applications and services, including its own solutions. www.cofinity-x.com

