Bonsai Robotics Unveils New Amiga Lineup Powered by Bonsai Intelligence

The Amiga Flex bridges the gap between lab and field – a durable test and development platform built for real-world R&D and commercial deployments in outdoor automation.

WOODLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bonsai Robotics, the leader in AI-first, vision-based autonomy software for agriculture, today unveiled its new Amiga lineup at FIRA USA 2025. This marks a major milestone following its July acquisition of farm-ng. The company debuted the Amiga Flex, the first vehicle to be fully integrated with Bonsai Intelligence, alongside the Amiga Trax and Amiga Max.

“We’re building the most accessible, adaptable autonomy platform in agriculture – one that now brings Bonsai Intelligence and the Amiga product line together as a unified system,” said Tyler Niday, CEO of Bonsai Robotics. “This integration enables a new era of capability where growers can unlock the value of autonomy through machine forms that are tailored for their specific environments and applications.”

Introducing the Amiga Flex

The new Amiga Flex is a durable, modular platform built to bridge the gap between R&D and real-world deployment. Designed for researchers, innovators, and companies advancing outdoor automation, it enables rapid testing, iteration, and scaling. This allows users to move seamlessly from lab to field.

Roughly the size of a small ATV, Amiga Flex is powerful enough to tow, carry, or operate implements used in research, agriculture, and light-soil engagement work. It supports tasks such as weeding, hauling materials, towing sprayers or mowers, and scouting crops. It also enables sensors and tools for autonomy research, laying the foundation for the next generation of field robotics and perception systems.

Key features include:

• Bonsai Intelligence – Every Flex is equipped with the compute and sensor suite that powers Bonsai’s vision-based autonomy, providing users the ability to leverage intelligent navigation, perception, and task execution with an affordable software subscription.

• Field-Ready Chassis – Durable, balanced, and proven in real-world conditions, the Flex delivers superior traction, protection, and performance across challenging terrain. With a combined 800 lb. payload, 700 lb. lift (via CAT 0 3-point system), and 1,600 lb. towing capacity, the Flex is a leader in its class.

• Swappable Battery System – Designed for continuous operation, Amiga’s zero-emission electric power delivers more than 8 hours of runtime per pack, with quick-swap batteries that make it easy to keep working all day – quietly, efficiently, and with minimal maintenance.

• Open Interfaces – Designed for connectivity, Flex supports a wide range of sensors, implements, and custom integrations through open APIs and standard power and data interfaces.

A Lineup Built for Off-Road Work: Amiga Max and Amiga Trax

Also featured at FIRA are the Amiga Max and Amiga Trax, both powered by Bonsai Intelligence and purpose-built to deliver reliable autonomy across agricultural and industrial applications.

• Amiga Trax – A modular, low-clearance vehicle built for towing, hauling, and automation in rugged outdoor environments. The Trax delivers powerful electric performance with exceptional stability and traction for spraying, weeding, mowing, and hauling across flat or sloped terrain. Ideal for vineyards, cane fruit, perennial crops, and off-road work in non-agricultural industries.

• Amiga Max – A compact, high-performance farming robot combining heavy-duty power with precision maneuverability. The Max handles spraying, towing, lifting (via CAT 1 3-point system), and hauling across bedded and row crops, orchards, and beyond – built to take on tough terrain and heavy loads with ease. Hybrid electric option available for 24/7 operations.

Bonsai Intelligence: Autonomy That Understands the Environment

All Amiga vehicles are powered by Bonsai Intelligence, the company’s vision-based autonomy platform built around two core components:

• Bonsai Autonomy – A vision-based, embodied AI system that enables machines to perceive their surroundings and act independently.

• Bonsai Pilot – A cloud-based application where growers can plan, monitor, and manage every aspect of their autonomous operations in real time.

Unlike conventional systems that rely heavily on GPS or pre-mapped environments, Bonsai Intelligence is a vision-based system that works the way the human brain does – by learning from actual experience operating in the real world. Trained on more than 500,000 acres on multiple continents and in a wide variety of crops, Bonsai Intelligence is a state-of-the-art system that delivers best-in-class autonomy. Just like a seasoned operator, it can handle challenging environments like dust, debris, and low visibility with ease.

“Bonsai Intelligence has been proven in commercial deployments around the world and now powers our new Amiga lineup,” Niday said. “This allows us to deliver affordable, high-performance autonomy that works across mixed fleets. Whether upgrading existing machines or choosing a Bonsai-enabled system, our platform meets customers where they are and scales with them. It helps manage all equipment and operations from one connected platform, anytime, anywhere.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.