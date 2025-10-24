Submit Release
New 'Museum of Illusions - New Orleans' Opens in the French Quarter

Visitors explore how light and reflection create visual illusions

Exhibits invites visitors to explore how light and perspective shape what we see.

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The internationally recognized Museum of Illusions – New Orleans has officially opened its doors in the French Quarter, adding a new interactive visual-art experience to the city’s cultural landscape.

Located at 600 Decatur Street in the historic Jax Brewery Building, the museum features a series of immersive optical-illusion exhibits designed to engage visitors through the study of light, reflection, and perspective. Each installation includes an explanation of the scientific and perceptual principles behind the illusion.

Originating in Zagreb, Croatia, in 2015, the Museum of Illusions concept has expanded to more than forty cities worldwide, with New Orleans joining locations in New York, Paris, and Dubai. The attraction aims to combine education and entertainment in equal measure through its hands-on, family-friendly approach to visual phenomena.

“Light is not so much something that reveals, as it is itself the revelation.”
— James Turrell

Tickets for the New Orleans location range from $24 to $32, with complimentary admission for verified educators. Readers may visit www.neworleans.com for ticket information and museum details.

As marketing director of the Historic Mardi Gras Inn, I extend an informational invitation to media representatives and the public to explore this new addition to New Orleans’ collection of cultural attractions.

For additional information, please contact:
Karen Brem
Marketing Director
Historic Mardi Gras Inn
historicmardigrasinn.com
504.949.5815

Gerard J Bourgeois
Historic Mardi Gras Inn
+1 504-949-5815
