GhostFace Killah Announces ‘Supreme Sessions: Conversations with GhostFace’

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hip-hop icon and Wu-Tang Clan legend GhostFace Killah recently announced the launch of Supreme Sessions: Conversations with Ghost, an exclusive and intimate fan experience coming to major cities across the United States. Produced in partnership with Mass Appeal and LLX, this one-of-a-kind experience combines live conversation, fan engagement and premium merchandise into a limited ticket bundle for devoted fans.The tour is more than an event, Supreme Sessions: Conversations with Ghost, offers fans a rare chance to step inside the mind of one of the greatest storytellers in hip-hop. With each session featuring a moderated conversation with GhostFace and a live unfiltered question and answer session with fan-submitted questions, this experience will allow fans to get behind-the-scenes details on his artistry process and everything it took to make Supreme Clientele a cultural landmark.“This is for the fans and everyone who has been riding with GhostFace Killah since day one,” said Tyla Jones. Jones, owner of LLX, and GhostFace Killah’s brand strategist, emphasized that this is a series of real conversations while celebrating his music and creating memories people will never forget.”Each stop will feature interactive fan moments including Ghost Trivia and Ghost Jeopardy, meet-and-greet opportunities, and exclusive surprises to ensure no two sessions are the same.All attendees will receive access to the Fan Experience Bundle, which includes event access, collectible, and limited-edition merchandise exclusively for the experience. There are options for fans to upgrade to the VIP Experience which includes the meet-and-greet, professional photo opportunities and additional signed merchandise.The Supreme Sessions: Conversations with Ghost will visit: Washington, D.C., Baltimore, MD, Philadelphia, PA, Atlanta, GA, Charlotte, NC, Miami, FL, New York City, NY, Long Island, NY, New Haven, CT and Boston, MA with more potential dates to be added. Select dates in New York and Philadelphia will be presented in partnership with City Winery.Bars on I95 (Connecticut) Bars, Beats and Bourbon (Baltimore), Jason Staples and Tribe Called Quest (Miami), K. Botchey & Karlie Redd (Atlanta), Gaines Momentum (Charlotte) and The Collective (Boston) will join GhostFace in their respective markets.For tickets, visit www.supremesessions.com . For any partnership or brand opportunities you can email tyla@luxemonroe.com . For media inquiries please email craig@cmpragency.com About Supreme Clientele: Conversations with GhostStep inside the mind of a legend. Supreme Sessions: Conversations with Ghost is an intimate journey with one of hip-hop’s greatest storytellers, GhostFace Killah. In each city, Ghost will sit down with his super fans for a live conversation, answering fan-submitted questions and pulling back the curtain on the artistry, stories and legacy that built Supreme Clientele into the cultural landmark it has become. This is a chance for fans to experience Ghost like never before: unfiltered, personal, and powerful.Every stop will feature surprise elements woven into the night. Supreme Clientele Sessions are designed to create unforgettable moments for the fans who’ve supported GhostFace through the decades.Contact: Craig Martin, CMPR AgencyEmail: craig@cmpragency.comPhone: 917-944-9500

