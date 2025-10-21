The Well at Vitalize Physical Therapy Hosts “If It Were Not for My Service” A Veterans Day Event

Vitialize Physical Therapy House Dr Natalie Marshall, owner of Vitialize Physical Therapy, and Eric Donoho in treatment area of the Vitialize House. Canyon of Hope: From Darkness to Dawn; Embracing the Light Within with the 2025 Kindle Book Review Award - Finalist - Nonfiction

Local author and Purple Heart recipient Eric Donoho shares how rediscovering faith and serving others helped him carry the invisible burdens war leaves behind.

You don’t have to wear a uniform to understand loss,” Donoho said. “Everyone carries something. The question is whether we let that weight isolate us or bring us closer to each other.” — Eric Donoho

CARMEL , IN, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Well at Vitalize Physical Therapy will host, "If It Were Not for My Service", a Veterans Day gathering celebrating courage, faith, and healing. The event will take place on Thursday, November 6, 2025, at The Well Gathering Space inside Vitalize Physical Therapy. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the program begins at 7:00 p.m. The evening will conclude with a Q and A session and book signing. Admission is free and open to the public.

Attendees can reserve a spot through Vitalize Physical Therapy’s booking page by clicking here. Seating is limited, and early registration is encouraged.

The evening features Eric Donoho, a Purple Heart recipient, local author, and founder of Hand Up LLC, whose book Canyon of Hope was recognized as a 2025 Kindle Book Review Award Non-Fiction Finalist. Known for his raw honesty and faith-filled message, Donoho’s talks don’t focus on recounting war. Instead, they invite people to explore how faith, gratitude, and serving others can help carry what war leaves behind, while turning pain into purpose.

Copies of Canyon of Hope will be available for purchase at the event, with special pricing of $10 for paperback and $15 for hardcover.

For Donoho, this event carries deep personal meaning. His path to healing has included the compassionate care he continues to receive through Vitalize Physical Therapy in Carmel. Sharing his story in the same space that helped restore him adds powerful resonance to the evening.

“Coming to The Well and to Vitalize feels like closing a circle,” said Eric Donoho. “They have been part of my journey of healing. I am honored to stand here not as someone who has it all figured out, but as someone who believes that faith and serving others can lift the heaviest burdens war leaves behind.”

The Well was created within Vitalize Physical Therapy as a gathering space where healing extends beyond the physical. It was designed to nurture the whole person through reflection, movement, and community. If It Were Not for My Service is one of its first major public events, offering a message of gratitude, connection, and faith-driven healing.

Through his organization Hand Up LLC, Donoho continues to advocate for veterans who are rebuilding their lives after service. His work focuses on moral injury, community support, and the belief that faith and purpose are essential to long-term recovery.

The November 6th program will include reflection, storytelling, and an open discussion about the unseen wounds of service and the strength that comes through faith and gratitude. Guests will have the opportunity to participate in a Q and A session followed by a book signing.

While the evening honors veterans, its message is universal. Donoho reminds audiences that everyone carries something heavy and that healing often begins in community. For Vitalize Physical Therapy, the event underscores a commitment to whole-person care that includes the physical, emotional, and spiritual. The Well will continue hosting community gatherings focused on faith, resilience, and wellness throughout the year, building on the spirit of connection this Veterans Day event represents.

Event Details

Date: Thursday, November 6, 2025

Time: Doors open 6:30 p.m. | Program begins 7:00 p.m.

Location: The Well Gathering Space at Vitalize Physical Therapy, Carmel, Indiana

Includes: Q and A session and book signing with Eric Donoho

Admission: Free and open to the public

About The Well

The Well is a new community program within Vitalize Physical Therapy in Carmel, Indiana. It was created to support whole-person health through gatherings that focus on reflection, connection, and faith.

About Vitalize Physical Therapy

Vitalize Physical Therapy and Wellness delivers personalized care for every aspect of health. Its services include pelvic and abdominal therapy, pregnancy and postpartum recovery, performance and prevention, and overall wellness. The practice believes that true healing involves the body, mind, and spirit.

Join me at The Well in Carmel, November 6, for a night of healing through faith and service.

