GlexScale launches a unified model for sustainable SaaS expansion across EMEA
GlexScale redefines international expansion for sustainable startups by uniting market intelligence, strategy, and execution in one integrated model.
Unlike conventional advisory firms that stop at strategy, GlexScale integrates three critical pillars into one approach: market intelligence to decode European opportunities, go-to-market strategy tailored to local realities, and hands-on execution to turn plans into results.
Founded by Sylvain Mogade (CEO), Anne-Sophie Frossard (CMO) and Cyril Servissolle (COO), GlexScale brings decades of experience helping global tech leaders like Microsoft, AWS, and Cisco expand across EMEA. Their mission: eliminate the fragmentation that keeps insights, strategy, and execution from working together.
With the European GreenTech SaaS market projected to exceed €60 billion by 2030, GlexScale’s pilot offer introduces a milestone-based model with no retainer fees — companies pay only when each phase is delivered, turning ambition into measurable growth. 🌍
