GlexScale launches a unified model for sustainable SaaS expansion across EMEA

The 3 founders of Glexscale

GlexScale redefines international expansion for sustainable startups by uniting market intelligence, strategy, and execution in one integrated model.

After 20+ years helping global tech leaders scale, one pattern stood out: strategy, insights, and execution rarely aligned. GlexScale was built to finally make them work together”
— Sylvain Mogade
PARIS, FRANCE METROPOLITAN, FRANCE, October 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a challenging economic climate where Green IT investments have dropped by 19% in early 2025, GlexScale is redefining how international expansion works. The company launches today with a clear conviction: technologies that help preserve the planet deserve to scale safer, faster, and smarter.

Unlike conventional advisory firms that stop at strategy, GlexScale integrates three critical pillars into one approach: market intelligence to decode European opportunities, go-to-market strategy tailored to local realities, and hands-on execution to turn plans into results.

Founded by Sylvain Mogade (CEO), Anne-Sophie Frossard (CMO) and Cyril Servissolle (COO), GlexScale brings decades of experience helping global tech leaders like Microsoft, AWS, and Cisco expand across EMEA. Their mission: eliminate the fragmentation that keeps insights, strategy, and execution from working together.

With the European GreenTech SaaS market projected to exceed €60 billion by 2030, GlexScale’s pilot offer introduces a milestone-based model with no retainer fees — companies pay only when each phase is delivered, turning ambition into measurable growth. 🌍

