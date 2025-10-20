Learn how to make glue from natural materials at Oct. 27 MDC virtual program

Body

JOPLIN, Mo. – People needing homemade adhesives that are useful for a variety of crafts might be able to find what they need on their next deer hunt or at the nearest pine tree.

People interested in making hide glue and pitch glue can learn more at the Oct. 27 Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) virtual program “Bushcraft Skills Series: Natural Adhesives.” This online program will be from 6-7 p.m. and is being put on by the staff at MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center. People can register for this program at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/210673

At the Oct. 27 program, MDC Conservation Educator Andy Rhodes will explain how hide glue and pitch glue can be used in a variety of crafts. Hide glue is a traditional, natural adhesive made by boiling down animal collagen found in animal skins, connective tissues and bones. The result of this work is a non-toxic gel that was used for centuries by Native Americans and still has properties and uses that makes it a valuable adhesive today.

Pitch glue is an adhesive that results from melting pine resin and mixing it with charcoal, animal grease, and sometimes plant fibers, as well. Like hide glue, pitch glue has been used for centuries for a variety of uses.

At the Oct. 27 program, Rhodes will explain how to make both of these adhesives. The program is free, but people must register in advance so a program link can be emailed to them.

MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center is located at 201 W. Riviera Drive in Joplin. People can stay informed about upcoming programs at the facility by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. People who have questions about the July 3 program or about how to sign up for text alerts from the Shoal Creek Center can call 417-629-3434.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding in-person and virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.