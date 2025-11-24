POPE LEO XIV MAKES HISTORY WITH VIRTUAL ADDRESS TO 16,000 YOUNG PEOPLE AT NCYC

Pope addresses 16,000 youth via digital encounter at NCYC Young people react to Pope Leo at the National Catholic Youth Conference Mia Smothers from Maryland asks Pope Leo the first question during NCYC's digital encounter

“Pope Leo Live: A Call to Unity and Hope” was presented by NCYC with Vatican Media and EWTN

Young people are part of the Church’s present and the future...Remember making a difference usually happens through simple, daily small actions.” — Pope Leo XIV

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an historic moment for the Catholic Church, His Holiness Pope Leo XIV addressed more than 16,000 young people gathered at the National Catholic Youth Conference (NCYC), produced by the National Federation for Catholic Youth Ministry (NFCYM), today, marking the first-ever live digital encounter between the Holy Father and the youth of the Church.The more than 45-minute global broadcast, Pope Leo Live: A Call to Unity and Peace, connected the Holy Father directly with teens from across the nation, as well as countless others joining online through EWTN’s television network and digital platforms worldwide and Vatican News network and platforms.During his address, Pope Leo XIV reflected on themes of faith, the Sacraments, AI, unity, the future of the Church, and the hope that young people bring to the Church and the world today and the future. The Holy Father encouraged young people to be active in their faith and in the Church, helping others and teaching others, and to deepen their prayer life.The Holy Father challenged young people to answer these questions: “What can I offer the Church right now? How can I help others to know Christ? How can I build peace in the world?” And then went on to say, “Young people are part of the Church’s present and the future. That is something to be excited about. Now is the time to dream big and to be open to the things that God can do through you. Remember making a difference usually happens through simple, daily small actions.”The Holy Father closed by saying, “You are all called to be missionary disciples. Know that I am praying for you. May God continue to bless you and guide you. Thank you.”The digital encounter with the Holy Father wrapped by over 16,000 young people in the Lucas Oil Stadium chanting, “Leo, Leo, we love Leo!”Christina Lamas, Executive Director of the National Federation for Catholic Youth Ministry (NFCYM), said the atmosphere in the arena was electric: “Seeing thousands of young people listening intently, cheering, and responding to the Holy Father’s words is unforgettable. This was a historic moment for the Church and for our world. And the young people in attendance will never forget this experience.”Most Reverend Nelson J. Pérez, Archbishop of Philadelphia and Episcopal Advisor to NFCYM, emphasized the spiritual and pastoral significance of the moment: “In speaking directly to young people, Pope Leo XIV renewed their courage and strengthened their hope. He showed them that the Church walks with them in their fears, their questions, and their dreams. You could feel hearts opening in real time.”Montse Alvarado, President and COO of EWTN News, reflected on the moment: “Broadcasting this historic encounter to millions around the world is a great honor for EWTN. To witness Pope Leo XIV speak so personally to young people - and to see them respond with such joy, conviction, and hope - is a moment the Church will remember for generations and we were able to capture it and broadcast it to the world. This is evangelization in real time, and we are humbled to help bring it to the world.”EWTN served as the exclusive multi-cast provider for the event, bringing this historic encounter to viewers around the globe.The 2025 National Catholic Youth Conference continues through Saturday in Indianapolis, bringing together young people, ministry leaders, clergy, and volunteers for three days of prayer, worship, service, formation, and community. 