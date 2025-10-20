RiskReady Announces $2.5M Seed Round to Accelerate Growth and Product Expansion

RiskReady Mobile App

Funding announced at InsureTech Connect (ITC) will be used to acquire users, scale sales and operations, and deliver new features.

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RiskReady, today announced a $2.5 million seed round, revealed during InsureTech Connect (ITC). The company will deploy the capital to drive user growth, build out its go‑to‑market and operations teams, and expand its product suite with new capabilities and companion applications. With this round, Risk Ready will increase its user base to over 1 million users.Use of Proceeds:$1.25 million (50%) — User acquisition to scale to 1 million users$750,000 (30%) — Building out sales and operations$500,000 (20%) — Next round of features.“With this round, we plan to increase our user base to over 1 million users and accelerate delivery of features our customers have been asking for," said Jason Doyle, CEO of Risk Ready. “We’re excited to build on the momentum coming out of ITC and continue helping our users be better prepared for natural disasters.Product Roadmap Highlights:"Evac Ready", a smart evacuation planning tool that helps users track evacuation zones, prepare go-bags, receive real-time alerts, and coordinate safe departures before, during, and after a disaster."Expense Tracker" is a streamlined tool that helps users log, categorize, and export disaster-related expenses for insurance claims."Renewal Radar" is a proactive insurance monitoring tool that alerts users ahead of policy renewal dates, highlights potential savings, and helps them compare coverage options before auto-renewals lock in."Claims Coaching™" is a guided support feature that helps users navigate their insurance claims step-by-step, offering expert tips, AI-generated letters, and escalation tools to maximize payouts and avoid costly delays."RiskRanger" is a companion app that trains and deploys certified field agents to assist with property inspections, contents inventory, damage documentation, and on-the-ground claim support for Risk Ready users."Launch RRamp" is a partner management platform that helps organizations distribute Risk Ready at scale, track user referrals, manage co-branded experiences, and unlock new revenue through embedded tools and advertising.For more information about RiskReady visit online at myriskready.com

