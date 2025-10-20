TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The digital framework supporting FederalGovernment.info portals achieved its highest growth and usage levels during September 2025 according to FEDCON Digital Services.The number of successful cross-platform referrals between essential government websites increased by 20% which proves users can navigate more easily to access information about passports and health benefits and other topics.Marina Nicola Operations Coordinator of FEDCON Digital Services stated that the record growth demonstrates improved digital trust and usability for federal government services through their online entry point. The public sector along with private businesses now experience effortless access to essential resources. The investments made for Integrated Award Environment (IAE) and user experience improvements during the past year have produced measurable outcomes that drive economic involvement and public involvement according to FEDCON data.The main reason for increased user activity stems from new features that FEDCON introduced such as mobile-friendly design and streamlined registration processes and AI-based search capabilities throughout its main data platforms.The organization predicts sustained high growth throughout the current fiscal year because federal agencies speed up their digital service delivery to meet upcoming financial deadlines.FEDCON Digital Services operates as a major government modernization partner which develops and analyzes large digital platforms through design and development work. The company FEDCON delivers user-focused solutions and actionable data to help federal agencies build transparent systems that boost operational efficiency and public involvement.

