Auto Repair Expert Matt Misner of Endwell, NY Shares Winter Car Maintenance Tips for HelloNation

What steps can drivers take now to protect their vehicles before temperatures begin to fall?

Being equipped for the unexpected is one of the best ways to stay safe during winter travel.” — Matt Misner

ENDWELL, NY, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- What steps can drivers take now to protect their vehicles before temperatures begin to fall? According to a HelloNation article, Auto Repair Expert Matt Misner of 1st Choice Auto Repair in Endwell, New York, provides essential guidance for winter car maintenance to help drivers prepare for the season ahead. The article outlines a simple yet thorough approach to readying vehicles for winter weather, focusing on prevention, reliability, and safety.Misner notes that winter can be one of the most challenging times for any vehicle, as cold temperatures put extra strain on batteries, tires, and fluids. A short inspection before the first freeze can prevent serious problems later. By following a few key steps, drivers can avoid costly repairs and stay safe during the coldest months.The first and most crucial step in winter car maintenance is checking the battery. Misner explains that cold weather slows the chemical reactions inside a car battery, making it harder to start an engine. Drivers should have their batteries tested if they are more than three years old, and replaced if performance seems weak. Doing so before winter arrives is a proactive move that can save both time and money once freezing temperatures set in.Tires are the next critical component to examine. As air becomes colder, tire pressure drops, reducing traction and fuel efficiency. Misner advises checking each tire’s pressure and tread depth and topping off air as needed. For drivers who frequently travel through snow or ice, winter tires are a wise investment. These tires are designed with specialized rubber compounds and tread patterns that improve grip, helping maintain control on slippery roads.In addition to tires, winter car maintenance also means ensuring proper antifreeze levels. Antifreeze prevents the engine from freezing and helps regulate temperature under extreme conditions. Misner emphasizes that drivers should confirm their coolant mixture matches their local climate. A 50/50 blend of antifreeze and water is standard, though some regions may require a stronger concentration. Taking this step can protect the engine from freezing or overheating when temperatures fluctuate.Visibility plays a significant role in winter driving safety. Misner recommends inspecting windshield wipers for cracks or wear, as cold temperatures can make rubber brittle. Replacing wiper blades before the season begins ensures a clear windshield when snow or ice hits. Washer fluid should also be winter-rated to prevent freezing. These small actions support better visibility and safer driving in storms, fog, or freezing rain.Another key aspect of cold weather vehicle prep is being ready for emergencies. Misner encourages drivers to store an emergency car kit in their vehicle at all times. The kit should include a flashlight, blanket, jumper cables, ice scraper, and a few non-perishable snacks. In the event of a breakdown or unexpected delay, these supplies can make a difficult situation safer and more manageable.Each of these preventive steps may take only a few minutes, yet the impact can be significant. Misner’s approach in the HelloNation feature stresses that preparation now reduces stress later. Drivers who spend a short time inspecting their vehicles before winter will likely avoid the inconvenience of breakdowns and improve their overall safety.The HelloNation article also highlights how winter car maintenance is not just about reacting to cold weather but about planning ahead. Misner encourages drivers to schedule maintenance appointments early in the season, before local shops become busy with last-minute service requests. Early action ensures that problems such as worn tires or weak batteries are addressed long before freezing temperatures arrive.For those unsure where to begin, Misner suggests starting with a basic checklist. Batteries, tires, coolant, wipers, and emergency kits are the core areas that every driver should check annually. Even for newer vehicles, a brief inspection can make a difference. Routine upkeep helps maintain performance and reliability, two things every driver values when temperatures drop and roads become unpredictable.In Endwell and across upstate New York, these preparations are particularly vital, as snow and ice are common throughout the winter. Misner’s practical recommendations are designed for real-world conditions and can be applied by any driver, regardless of vehicle type. Taking time now for preventive care helps ensure a smoother driving experience all season long. Misner's guidance serves as a timely reminder that maintenance is not only about preserving a vehicle but also about protecting those who depend on it.

