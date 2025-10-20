Influential Women Spotlights Megan Leach for Leadership and Dedication to Outstanding Service

RIVERSIDE, MO, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Championing Customer Service Excellence at Vistar, A PFG CompanyInfluential Women is proud to announce the inclusion of Megan Leach in its esteemed 2025 series, recognizing her exceptional contributions as a Customer Service Manager at Vistar, A PFG Company. With a results-driven approach to service delivery, team leadership, and strategic operations, Megan has made a significant impact in her field, demonstrating a commitment to excellence that sets her apart.With over a decade of experience at Vistar, Megan has ascended through various roles, starting as a Customer Service Lead and Regional Buyer before stepping into her current leadership position. Her extensive expertise lies in fostering high-performing teams, optimizing service processes, and developing customer-focused strategies that not only enhance operational success but also drive revenue growth.Megan’s unique background in computer systems networking, alongside her experience in customer service and supply chain functions, equips her with a rare blend of technical insight and people-first leadership. She earned her Associate’s Degree from Brown Mackie College-Kansas City and has also dedicated her time as an assistant coach at Hero Martial Arts, mentoring students of all ages and instilling values of discipline and perseverance.Reflecting on her journey, Megan attributes her success to her strong work ethic, effective communication skills, and an unrelenting commitment to continuous learning and adaptability. Her remarkable rise within Vistar is highlighted by her achievement of moving her department from 18th out of all locations to an impressive 3rd position in the company.The best career advice Megan has ever received is to “act like you already have the job you want.” Her guidance to young women entering the industry is simple but powerful: “Never give up and don’t let anyone tell you that you can’t do something. Set your mind to it and keep driving.”The core values of perseverance, dependability, and trust resonate deeply with Megan, both in her professional and personal life. As a dedicated martial artist, she understands the importance of commitment, stating, “Every day, you must train and never give up, even if it seems hard.”Influential Women is proud to recognize Megan Leach for her outstanding achievements and unwavering dedication to excellence, inspiring others to pursue their goals with determination and resilience.Learn More about Megan Leach:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/megan-leach Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.