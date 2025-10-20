Command Strategies, LLC Appoints Dr. Kimberly Pope as a Senior Associate

Command Strategies is proud to announce the appointment of Dr. Kimberly Pope as its newest Senior Associate.

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Command Strategies is proud to announce the appointment of Dr. Kimberly Pope as its newest Senior Associate.Dr. Pope joins Command Strategies after a distinguished career in federal service, most recently as a Research Program Manager at the Defense Health Agency (DHA), where she oversaw a medical research and development program with an annual budget of approximately $35 million. Her responsibilities included shaping organizational goals through strategic research plans and representing agency positions in executive forums.Prior to her role at the DHA, Dr. Pope served as a Health Science Program Manager and Science Officer at the U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command (USAMRDC). In this capacity, she managed research portfolios for the Congressionally Directed Medical Research Programs, including the Neurofibromatosis Research Program and the Combat Casualty Care Research Program. She provided scientific and grants management expertise, advising on award actions and overseeing numerous extramural biomedical research efforts."We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Pope to the team," said Tobias Rodill, Managing Partner. "Her extensive background in managing large-scale, collaborative research programs and her passion for advancing medical solutions align perfectly with our mission. Her leadership and deep scientific knowledge will be invaluable as we continue to grow and innovate within our medical division led by Dr. Mark Dertzbaugh.”Dr. Pope holds a Ph.D. from Vanderbilt University Medical Center and a B.S. in Biology, summa cum laude, from Mary Washington College. She is a certified Acquisition Professional with a Practitioner Level Engineering and Technical Management and DAWIA Level 2 Science and Technology Manager certification.About Command Strategies, LLCCommand Strategies LLC (CS) is a full-service business development firm specializing in the Department of Defense and the Intelligence Community (IC). CS offers comprehensive support throughout the business development lifecycle, from market analysis and strategic planning to consortium development and contract acquisition. Their team of experienced retired military, government, and industry professionals leverages their extensive networks to help clients identify and secure government funding and programs. With a nationwide presence and personnel strategically located near key decision-makers, CS maintains a proactive and informed understanding of current and future federal market needs.Contact: Joe Letina, Associate, Letina@CommandStrategies.com, www.commandstrategies.com

