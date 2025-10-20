The Last Landmark in Times Square: A Secure EB-5 Investor Visa Opportunity

Join our exclusive seminar in Dubai on the EB-5 Visa and VOCO Times Square investment opportunities.. (registration link below) Exterior view of VOCO Hotel, Times Square, Manhattan, opening December 2025

As one of the final developments in Times Square, VOCO offers EB-5 investors a rare combination of location strength, delivery confidence, and long-term visibility.” — Bayat Group & VOCO Times Square

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bayat Group , together with the VOCO Hotel, Times Square development partners, will present the project to qualified investors and prospects at an EB-5 investment seminar in Dubai on October 24, 2025 . The event will provide an in-depth briefing on EB-5 Investor Visa opportunities and on the forthcoming VOCO Times Square hotel—one of the last developments permitted in the heart of Manhattan, with its official opening scheduled for December 2025. Attendees will gain insight into the project’s EB-5 structure, capital stack, collateral security, job creation fulfillment, and alignment with current U.S. immigration requirements. With the development already in an advanced stage and backed by experienced New York-based sponsors under the IHG brand, the seminar offers a timely forum for investors seeking a risk-mitigated pathway to U.S. permanent residency.- - -The VOCO Times Square project, developed under the InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) brand, represents one of the final new hospitality developments permitted in the heart of New York City’s Times Square. The 419-room hotel integrates hospitality, entertainment, and media revenue streams to create a diversified financial foundation designed to meet the standards of global investors participating through the U.S. EB-5 Investor Visa program.Recent zoning changes in the area have made VOCO Times Square one of the last new developments in the core of Manhattan, underscoring its long-term investment value. Located steps from the Crossroads of the World, the property will feature the only indoor-outdoor rooftop bar with direct Times Square views, over 7,500 square feet of food and beverage venues, and premium advertising assets, including five electronic screens and three static billboards projected to generate between two and four million dollars annually. The project’s 5,000 square feet of digital signage are expected to enhance total hotel revenue by approximately 15 percent, creating a diversified model rarely seen in new hotel developments.The project is nearing completion, with the official opening scheduled for December 2025. All permits and approvals have been secured, and the structure was more than 60 percent complete before EB-5 investors were invited to participate—minimizing project risk in accordance with current U.S. regulations. The development offers participation in a fully realized, physically advanced project built with a focus on discipline, transparency, and compliance.Financing includes $31 million in sponsor equity, a $120 million senior construction loan from Beach Point Capital, and EB-5 investment capital structured as preferred equity in the Job-Creating Entity. EB-5 proceeds represent a minority portion of the total funding, used primarily to reduce loan obligations and finalize construction and legal costs. Investor capital is secured by first-position collateral, subordinate only to the construction loan, providing a strong security profile relative to typical EB-5 projects.VOCO Times Square is led by four founding partners whose combined track record includes the development of hotels, residential towers, and commercial properties across New York City, with no failed completions and multiple successful investor exits resulting in full and timely capital repayment. Two partners are veteran New York developers who have shaped the city’s skyline through 11 hotel developments and 46 hotel constructions. A third partner is a respected Indian-American entrepreneur connecting global families with U.S. investment opportunities, while the fourth brings direct personal immigration experience, ensuring the project aligns with EB-5 investors’ practical needs as well as regulatory requirements.Transparency and accountability remain central to the VOCO Times Square approach. Investors have access to verified documentation of financing, job creation, and construction progress. Independent analyses confirm that more than 800 jobs have already been created—surpassing the minimum 250 required for 25 EB-5 investors. As a result, the two-year “at-risk” investment period begins immediately upon capital contribution. The developers’ security-first structure combines first-position collateral, minority EB-5 participation, and substantial sponsor equity.VOCO Times Square benefits from the global reach and operational strength of the InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG). VOCO is currently one of the fastest-growing upscale hotel brands worldwide, with a strong presence in key international markets.Positioned at one of the most visible intersections in the world, VOCO Times Square offers EB-5 investors a rare combination of location, transparency, and delivery certainty. As the official opening of the hotel nears, it provides an opportunity to participate in a landmark development designed to endure for decades while contributing to the continued growth of the U.S. economy. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for investors who prioritize certainty and proven results over speculation.Interested investors may review project documentation, meet the development team, and observe construction progress firsthand. The VOCO Times Square project offers investors a chance to participate in a landmark development in Times Square that is designed to provide long-term security, transparency, and measurable results.* * *VOCO Times Square representatives will attend the Bayat Group seminar in Dubai on October 24, 2025. They will provide detailed information about the project and answer questions from interested prospects. Attendees will have the chance to meet the development team, review documentation, and learn more about the EB-5 investment process and the VOCO Times Square project.📍 Sheraton Mall of the Emirates, 'Sapphire' meeting room📅 October 24, 2025Registration 🔗 https://bayatgroup.com/lp/eb5-voco/ * * *VOCO Times Square Project Team:Stephen (Chip) Weiss, Jr, Construction Manager: Flintlock Construction Services, LLC/AC Developers LLCAndrew B. Weiss, Construction Manager: Flintlock Construction Services, LLC/AC Developers LLCVinod K. Chand, Sponsor: 711 Seventh Hotel Associates LLCRaj Guru, Sponsor: 711 Seventh Hotel Associates LLC✉️ info@timesquarehoteleb5.com📞 1-914-630-7503

