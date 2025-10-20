New Survey Reveals Top Bathroom Remodeling Trends and Expected Budget Realities for 2026

Consumer Bath Remodeling Trends

Survey of 500 homeowners shows walk-in showers and energy efficiency top wish lists, while hidden plumbing costs expect to push 50% over budget in 2026.

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bath Advisors , a leading resource for bathroom remodeling guidance, today released findings from a comprehensive consumer survey examining bathroom remodeling trends, spending patterns, and homeowner satisfaction. The survey of 500 U.S. homeowners who recently completed bathroom renovations reveals that refreshing outdated aesthetics is the primary driver for remodels (40%), while unexpected costs continue to challenge homeowners, with more than half (50%) exceeding their planned budgets.​As the bathroom remodeling market reaches an estimated $412.8 billion in 2025 and continues its trajectory toward $593.7 billion by 2035, American homeowners are increasingly investing in functional luxury and sustainable design. The Bath Advisors survey provides critical insights into consumer preferences, financial realities, and emerging trends shaping the industry heading into 2026.The survey reveals a significant gap between planned and actual spending. While 54% of respondents budgeted between $10,000 and $25,000 for their bathroom remodel, only 39% stayed within budget. One-third (33%) went slightly over budget by up to 20%, and 17% significantly exceeded their budget by more than 20%.​"Bathroom remodeling continues to surprise homeowners with hidden costs that weren't part of their original plan," said Lem Clevenger, Researcher at Bath Advisors. "Our survey shows that plumbing and electrical upgrades are the biggest culprits, accounting for 34% of unexpected expenses. These findings underscore the importance of thorough planning and building in a financial cushion."Market ContextThe bathroom remodeling industry continues robust growth, with the global market valued at $412.8 billion in 2025 and projected to expand at a 3.7% compound annual growth rate through 2035. This growth is driven by aging housing stock, increased urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and evolving consumer preferences favoring wellness-centric home upgrades.​Survey MethodologyThe Bath Advisors survey included 500 U.S. homeowners who recently completed bathroom remodeling projects. The survey examined motivations, budget allocations, unexpected costs, feature preferences , satisfaction levels, and lessons learned. Results were originally shared through the r/BathroomRemodeling community on Reddit.​About Bath AdvisorsBath Advisors is a trusted resource for homeowners navigating bathroom remodeling decisions. The company provides comprehensive guidance on design trends, product selections, contractor selection, and budget planning to help consumers create functional, beautiful bathrooms that enhance their homes and lifestyles. For more information, visit bathadvisors.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.