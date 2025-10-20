Dyna Mondestin Thermidor joins the team at North Shore Medical Center in Miami

Dyna Mondestin Thermidor is an internationally trained nurse; however, she is not just a nurse, but a BSN nurse with a bachelor’s degree in nursing.

Registered Nurse (RN) in Florida and New York

nursing is more than a profession; it is a calling to serve with empathy, excellence, and purpose” — Dyna Mondestin Thermidor

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Starting November 10, nurse Dyna Mondestin Thermidor will join the clinical staff of North Shore Medical Center, one of the most renowned hospitals in Miami, Florida. The new position represents another milestone in the career of this professional, recognized for her dedication, clinical excellence, and international work in the field of nursing.

Educated in Haiti and licensed in the United States, Dyna is a BSN Nurse, holding a Bachelor’s Degree in Nursing from Notre Dame de la Sagesse College and a Certification in Anesthesiology from the National School of Nursing in Anesthesia in Haiti. With more than a decade of experience, she has built a career guided by the combination of technical competence, empathy, and patient-centered care.

Currently, Dyna works at Claridge House, one of the leading long-term care institutions, where she is responsible for developing and implementing individualized care plans, administering medications, and monitoring patients. She collaborates with multidisciplinary teams, maintaining her commitment to safe, humanized, and high-quality care.

Before joining Claridge House, she worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant at Jackson Memorial Perdue Medical Center, also in Florida, where she provided direct support to nurses and physicians during clinical procedures and in the management of complex cases.

Her experience extends beyond U.S. borders. In Haiti, Dyna participated in emergency missions with Doctors Without Borders (Médecins Sans Frontières) at Port-à-Piment Hospital, in addition to working at several renowned hospitals — Sainte Thérèse de Miragoâne, Lumière de Bonne Fin, Sainte Croix de Léogâne, and Sacré Coeur de Milot. In these institutions, she stood out in the areas of anesthesiology, intensive care, pediatrics, and neonatal health, always guided by ethical principles, discipline, and human sensitivity.

Among her main professional qualities are exemplary organization, attention to detail, effective communication, and a collaborative spirit. Dyna also holds international certifications in Basic Life Support (BLS) from the American Heart Association and Medication Administration (MED TECH) — reinforcing her ongoing commitment to professional development and the adoption of best healthcare practices.

Her arrival at North Shore Medical Center marks a new phase of growth and recognition. At the institution, Dyna will continue her mission to provide evidence-based, safe, and compassionate care, contributing her extensive clinical experience and dedication to excellence.

Impact and Perspectives

The career of Dyna Mondestin Thermidor highlights the essential role of nurses with international experience in improving the quality of healthcare delivery. Her background in anesthesiology, pediatrics, and long-term care underscores the importance of personalized care plans, continuous monitoring, and effective communication among teams to achieve positive outcomes — especially in highly complex environments.

Driven by her desire to promote global health, Dyna believes that nursing goes beyond a profession: it is a calling to serve with empathy, science, and purpose. Focused on continuous improvement and evidence-based practice, she remains dedicated to strengthening trust among patients, families, and healthcare teams, inspiring new generations of professionals.

