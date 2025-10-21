Ishfaq Movers and Packers Expands Reliable Moving Services Across Pakistan

Movers And Packers In Karachi

Trusted Karachi-based moving company strengthens its nationwide and international relocation network to make shifting easier for families and businesses.

Our mission is to make every move simple, safe, and stress-free for our customers across Pakistan through reliable service and professional care.” — Muhammad Ali Shaikh

KARACHI, SINDH, PAKISTAN, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ishfaq Movers and Packers , one of Pakistan’s most trusted relocation companies, has announced the expansion of its professional moving services across the country. The company is now offering enhanced home shifting, office relocation, car carrier, and international moving solutions designed to provide customers with a smooth and stress-free experience.For over a decade, Ishfaq Movers and Packers has built a strong reputation for reliability, safety, and customer satisfaction. With a dedicated team and a modern transport fleet, the company has helped thousands of families and businesses move safely within Karachi and to cities like Lahore, Islamabad, and beyond.“We understand that moving can be stressful, especially for families and businesses. Our goal is to make it simple, safe, and affordable,” said Muhammad Ali Shaikh, Founder and CEO of Ishfaq Movers and Packers. “With our expansion, we’re ensuring that clients anywhere in Pakistan can experience the same trusted and professional moving service that has made us a leading name in the industry.”The company’s services now cover complete door-to-door relocation, packing and unpacking, car transport, and international shipping by sea or air. Every move is handled with proper planning and care to ensure customer satisfaction at every step.By expanding operations, Ishfaq Movers and Packers aims to serve not only residential customers but also offices, retail businesses, and industries that require secure and timely logistics solutions. The company’s team is available 24 hours a day, offering personalized service to meet each client’s unique needs.About Ishfaq Movers and PackersIshfaq Movers and Packers is a professional moving company based in Karachi, Pakistan, offering complete relocation solutions nationwide and internationally. Their services include home shifting, office moving, car carrier services, and international relocation by sea and air. With over 10 years of experience, the company is known for its commitment to customer satisfaction, timely delivery, and safe transportation of goods.Contact Information:Ishfaq Movers and Packers138, Shop No 11, Plot No 17 East Street, near Toyota Defence, D.H.A. Phase 1, Karachi, 75500Phone: 03041111369Email: info@ishfaqmovers.com

