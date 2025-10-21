ZEELOOL Partners with Prabal Gurung for Exclusive Collaboration

The latest collection of ZEELOOL X Prabal Gurung perfect blends timeless design into the charm of modern.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The latest collection of ZEELOOL X Prabal Gurung perfect blends timeless design into the charm of modern, offering a collection of stylish eyewear that stands the test of time.Simply put, every frame in this collection is based upon a well established, dare we say classic ideal of an eyewear frame, and then imbued with pop cultural heritage and Prabal Gurung's personal experience which informs his design practice. Prabal channeled this power into the principles that make up his label, confidence inspired, empowering, built on the softness of womanhood and combined with the aforementioned classics a seamless transition into eyewear emerges.Prabal Gurung partnering with ZEELOOL, the eyewear brand has become well known for it's ability offer high level eyeglass frames and glasses lenses that compete with anyone, thanks to their precision engineering, and access to the world's best materials. With their expertise and Prabal's flair for the dramtic, and penchant for high fashion glamor the collection was able to blend design, craftsmanship and all importantly cost into a triple threat of a design collection.Each frame in the collection is named after an iconic woman from pop culture, Sophia, Cher, Debbie, Grace, and Marilyn draws a thread from the eyewear to the monumental institutions of Gurung's adopted country. Each women he chose to represent through eyewear embodies a different aspects of that strength and empowerment that drives and underpins so much of the designer's work to date. this cultural connection are sure to inspire as they have been inspired across generations.Practical Styling Tips for PG FramesThese personalities can be used to style and match the pairs to your style. Sophia is about understated elegance, Cher is versatile and goes with everything, you can reinvent your look again and againg, while Debbie is a little bit edgy and rebellious. No matter what look you're going for, you can find it in this collection.Blouses, your favourite pair of blue jeans, that well worn leather jacket, or long wool coat you have. Whatever the pillars of your waredrobe are, you can be sure that the Prabal Gurung x ZEELOOL collection is sure to become the next staple in it. Pair the frames with your classics for an intentional and cohesive look.ZEELOOL is built around providing eyewear for everyone of life's moments. However, no brand is a mindreader, as a wearer you need to be able to evaluate your needs and make eyewear chocies that match with your dailt activities. Thankfully Prabal Gurung's designer collaboration isn't lack in options or versatility providing choices for nearly every professional, personal or social demmand you might have.Prabal Gurung x ZEELOOL's eyewear collection just works. It's simply elegant and sublime, it rejects the fast fashion, smash and grab theatrics of social media and roots itself in meaningful long standing design movements and shapes.

