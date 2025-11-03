PLAYSTRUCK Releases The Doodle Challenge™ (TDC) To Help Reduce Stress with Doodling

PLAYSTRUCK logo

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Doodle Challenge™ (TDC) is an award-winning game and multimodal cognitive tool designed to reduce stress and unlock creative problem-solving through hilarious visual storytelling. This gift of well-being blends play, doodling, and storytelling. Perfect for any age, children and adults, no matter their artistic ability.

Originally invented in 2013 by Christina Kaputsos, and launched at Lululemon’s flagship store in NYC in 2019, the original TDC has undergone five years of testing and refine. TDC uses proprietary visual prompts, scientifically designed to rewire perception, lower stress barriers, and build creative confidence.



TDC has been utilized by individuals, families, schools, communities, therapists, and Fortune 500 teams across the globe to combat stress, burnout, disconnect and self-doubt. TDC is neuroscience-backed, thoroughly researched, and based in art & design theory, cognitive health, and play psychology to strengthen creative problem solving skills, communication, and resilience to enhance overall well-being. It’s shaped classrooms, boardrooms, and living rooms alike. Built to meet people where they are, this tool is universal, it’s easy to pick up and use solo or in a group, for 60 seconds or 30 minutes. With multiple decks and modes of engagement, the play is endless!

Co-founders and mothers Christina Kaputsos-Zieklinski and Sandra Diana Cantú were laid off from their dream jobs in 2023 while navigating raising young children—some with special needs—on opposite coasts. Seeing a pattern of the untapped potential of unconventional thinkers in the professional world, they built PLAYSTRUCK, promoting The Doodle Challenge™ as a science-backed tool suite that helps reconnect when life feels disconnected for both adults and children.

Determined to create a different kind of work environment, PLAYSTRUCK empowers today's hidden workforce to build a more inclusive world. With 40+ years combined experience leading teams, advising organizations, and coaching across EdTech, Education, and Entertainment, PLAYSTRUCK creates tools that help play well for life.

