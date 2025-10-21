London to Host the AE Global Summit on Open Problems for AI

AE Global Summit 2024

28–30th October 2025 | Thinking About Thinking

London will be the epicentre of the global AI debate this autumn, as Thinking About Thinking hosts the AE Global Summit on Open Problems for AI from 28–30th October 2025.

Over three days, more than 1,000 participants will gather — including researchers, policymakers, founders, investors, and artists — to address the unresolved challenges of intelligence: from algorithmic breakthroughs and infrastructure, to safety and governance, to entrepreneurship and application for social good in the age of AGI.

Rolling Stone has described Thinking About Thinking’s sister event, Neuromonster, as “The Burning Man of Brain Science.” The AE Global Summit builds on that reputation, offering a rare forum where world-class science, pragmatic governance, and cultural inquiry converge.

Headline Programme

Day 1: AI Research Breakthroughs & Infrastructure

Featuring senior scientists from DeepMind, Meta, Oxford University, NVIDIA, NSCALE, and UCL, with panels on the next generation of AI algorithms and the infrastructure required to sustain them.

Day 2: AI Safety, Enterprise & Society

Bringing together AISI, ElevenLabs, Faculty AI, HSBC, the Tony Blair Institute, and Bernstein Insights to explore the frameworks and safeguards needed to build AI systems that generate sustainable value in enterprise and society.

Day 3: AI Entrepreneurship & Application

Anchored by the flagship panel “How to Build a Trillion-Pound AI Company,” convening some of the most influential figures at the intersection of capital, code, and scale:

- Harry Stebbings – Founder, 20VC

- Kanishka Narayn MP – Minister for AI and Online Safety

- Dr Trias Gkikopoulos – Innovation Lead Robotics & AI, Innovate UK

- Emily Turner – CEO HSBC Innovation Banking

This session will ask whether the UK has the talent, infrastructure, and financing to build the next generation of trillion-pound AI companies — and what is needed to compete on the global stage.

Partners and Sponsors

The Summit is supported by leading institutions from across research, policy, and industry.

Partners: Innovate UK, Faculty AI, The Tony Blair Institute for Global Change, London AI Hub

Gold Sponsors: Cudo Compute, XTX Markets, NSCALE

Silver Sponsors: HSBC, Deep Green, Cooley LLP, CoreWeave

This convergence underscores the UK’s role as a centre for both AI innovation and AI governance.

Why London, Why Now

Dr Ruairidh McLennan Battleday, CEO of Thinking About Thinking, said:

“The UK is at a pivotal moment in AI. We have the research talent, we have the policy urgency, and we have the opportunity to scale new institutions of real consequence. This Summit is designed to bring pragmatically oriented stakeholders into the same room — not to trade soundbites, but to think rigorously about the open problems that matter.”

Sessions will take place across central London venues, alongside a startup expo fair, networking events, and partner-led sessions at UCL and other neighbouring institutions.

About Thinking About Thinking

Thinking About Thinking is an independent non-profit dedicated to building forums where the development of natural and artificial intelligence is debated, designed, and reimagined. With conferences spanning computational neuroscience, AI safety, and algorithmic entrepreneurship, the organisation has been described by Rolling Stone as “The Burning Man of Brain Science.”

