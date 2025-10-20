Spike Technologies Simplifies Stress Tracking for Wellness Apps

Spike Technologies Launches Stress Score

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spike Technologies introduced a unified Stress Score that helps health and wellness apps simplify stress tracking. The feature is part of Spike Health Insights, a plug-and-play integration that converts raw physiological data into straightforward 0-100 Stress, Sleep, Activity, Recovery Scores.

THE CHALLENGE: HIGH DEMAND, COMPLEX IMPLEMENTATION

With 70% of U.S. adults reporting regular stress, wearable device use on the rise, and the mental health app market projected to reach $23.8 billion by 2032, stress tracking has become a core expectation for health, wellness, fitness, and even nutrition apps. However, each wearable device measures stress differently, leaving end users confused, not to mention that integrating each device is a costly process that slows down time-to-market and increases engineering load.

THE SOLUTION: UNIFIED SCORE FOR ALL USERS

Spike applies the same calculation across all supported devices, ensuring users receive a comparable Stress Score regardless of which wearable they use. This enables apps to launch community challenges, maintain consistency, and track the effectiveness of fitness or mindfulness sessions. The score ranges from 0 to 100, with lower values indicating lower stress levels.

The score is based on key physiological stress metrics, some of which include:

Heart Rate Variability (HRV): Lower HRV indicates higher stress.

Heart Rate (HR): Elevated HR can indicate acute or chronic stress.

Breathing Rate: Stress increases respiration rate.

Blood Oxygen Saturation (SpO2): variations can influence overall scoring.

Applications that are already using Spike Health Data 360° API have access to the Stress Score, so they can simply make it accessible to their users, turning raw data into a visual evaluation. This boosts user engagement and adds value to any health app, without spending resources on building a proprietary stress scoring system.

HOW DO SPIKE CLIENTS LEVERAGE STRESS SCORE?

Mental health & wellness apps: Measure the effectiveness of meditation, mindfulness, or breathwork sessions by comparing before-and-after Stress Score, provide personalized recommendations, and track long-term progress.

Fitness & performance apps: Correlate exercise load with stress response and recovery, detect overtraining, and provide richer performance insights by combining Stress Score with training load and sleep data.

Corporate wellness platforms: Monitor workforce stress trends, identify early signs of burnout, and trigger preventive programs like micro-breaks, breathing exercises, or rest prompts.

Medical research and clinical platforms: Gather unified stress data across study participants.

PART OF SPIKE HEALTH INSIGHTS

The Stress Score is one of four unified wellness metrics alongside Sleep, Recovery, and Activity, available via Spike Health Insights. The suite is part of Spike Health Data 360° API and offers easy-to-understand and actionable insights for health app users instead of raw data:

Sleep Score (0-100): a higher score represents better sleep quality, based on sleep stages, duration, and quality.

Activity Score (0-100): gives a visual representation of exercise and daily movement intensity.

Recovery Score (0-100): reflects how recovered your body is based on sleep and physiological data

If you are already using Spike, check the developer documentation on how to add the Stress Score. If you are new to Spike, schedule a demo to see how unified health insights can enhance your product.

ABOUT SPIKE TECHNOLOGIES

Spike Technologies Inc. is a B2B health data and artificial intelligence (AI) startup founded in late 2022, split between San Francisco, California, and Vilnius, Lithuania. Spike provides a Health 360° Data API for wearables and IoT devices, along with AI-powered solutions that unlock the full potential of health data and elevate enterprise performance with generative AI. The company serves a diverse client base across healthcare systems, digital health companies, fitness professionals, nutrition services, and insurance providers. Visit spikeapi.com to learn more.

