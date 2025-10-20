Submit Release
News Search

There were 451 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 428,049 in the last 365 days.

From Backyard Dreams to Everyday Reality: Relaxure Launches in North America

Family enjoying a backyard evening under a Relaxure pergola; LED and RGB lights glow along roof louvers.

LED + RGB light along roof louvers; motorized shade and rain-tight comfort—made to fit your space.

A lifestyle-first custom pergola—motorized louvers for shade, rain-aware automation, and LED + RGB lighting deliver four-season comfort with maintenance-free.

Outdoor living should feel like home: shade on demand, rain protection when clouds roll in, and warm light at night—so family moments happen in the backyard, all year.”
— Relaxure Brand Team
CA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Relaxure, a fast-growing name in outdoor living, makes it easier for homeowners to create spaces where life actually happens. The brand’s modern, motorized pergola systems pair quiet technology with timeless design—so weekday coffees, family dinners, and weekend barbecues all feel effortless.

A Lifestyle You Can Live In

Backyards shouldn’t be a once-a-month destination. With all-weather control and motorized roof louvers (0–100% tilt), you can open to the sky, dial in shade on demand, or seal for rain—turning patios into year-round rooms. Evenings become candle-lit family dinners or friends-over parties; BBQ lovers keep their outdoor kitchens protected from harsh sun and sudden showers; and retirees can enjoy quiet afternoon coffee, with children and grandkids gathering on weekends in a space that simply works.

Light Sets the Mood

Every Relaxure pergola includes an integrated LED : dual-white illumination (6000K cool / 3000K warm) for everyday use and standard RGB 7-color mood lighting for hosting. Switch scenes from warm, intimate dinners to lively weekend get-togethers—all from the app or remote.

Design That Adapts to You

Lifestyle follows design, not the other way around. Each project is made-to-fit: set the width, depth, height, structural configuration, and color to match your home and routine—supported by free CAD design that makes planning simple.

Built for Every Season, Styled for Years

Crafted from 6063-T6 aluminum with AAMA 2605 powder coating, Relaxure pergolas deliver four-season performance with a clean, modern silhouette and integrated drainage—maintenance-free and built for real weather.

“We’re here to turn everyday rituals into the best part of the day,” the brand notes. “When outdoor spaces adapt to people—not the other way around—families use them more, in every season.”

Transparent & Attainable

Relaxure custom pergola start from $5,000 (size and options vary). Free U.S. shipping, free CAD design, direct, transparent pricing, and a lifetime structural warranty keep decisions clear and long-term value high.

Standard Inclusions (Every Model)

Motorized louver roof (0–100% tilt)
Intelligent rain sensor (auto-close)
App & handheld remote with climate presets
Integrated LED package: dual-white (6000K/3000K) and RGB 7-color mood lighting
6063-T6 aluminum + AAMA 2605 powder coating
Integrated drainage
Lifetime structural warranty
Availability: Relaxure custom, motorized pergola are available nationwide in the U.S.


About Relaxure

Relaxure designs custom smart pergolas that bring comfort, style, and simplicity to everyday life—luxury pergola features, made truly accessible.

Relaxure Team
Relaxure Pergola
+1 213-566-8658
info@relaxureliving.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

From Backyard Dreams to Everyday Reality: Relaxure Launches in North America

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Furniture & Woodworking Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more