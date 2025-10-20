From Backyard Dreams to Everyday Reality: Relaxure Launches in North America

LED + RGB light along roof louvers; motorized shade and rain-tight comfort—made to fit your space.

CA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Relaxure, a fast-growing name in outdoor living, makes it easier for homeowners to create spaces where life actually happens. The brand’s modern, motorized pergola systems pair quiet technology with timeless design—so weekday coffees, family dinners, and weekend barbecues all feel effortless.A Lifestyle You Can Live InBackyards shouldn’t be a once-a-month destination. With all-weather control and motorized roof louvers (0–100% tilt), you can open to the sky, dial in shade on demand, or seal for rain—turning patios into year-round rooms. Evenings become candle-lit family dinners or friends-over parties; BBQ lovers keep their outdoor kitchens protected from harsh sun and sudden showers; and retirees can enjoy quiet afternoon coffee, with children and grandkids gathering on weekends in a space that simply works.Light Sets the MoodEvery Relaxure pergola includes an integrated LED : dual-white illumination (6000K cool / 3000K warm) for everyday use and standard RGB 7-color mood lighting for hosting. Switch scenes from warm, intimate dinners to lively weekend get-togethers—all from the app or remote.Design That Adapts to YouLifestyle follows design, not the other way around. Each project is made-to-fit: set the width, depth, height, structural configuration, and color to match your home and routine—supported by free CAD design that makes planning simple.Built for Every Season, Styled for YearsCrafted from 6063-T6 aluminum with AAMA 2605 powder coating, Relaxure pergolas deliver four-season performance with a clean, modern silhouette and integrated drainage—maintenance-free and built for real weather.“We’re here to turn everyday rituals into the best part of the day,” the brand notes. “When outdoor spaces adapt to people—not the other way around—families use them more, in every season.”Transparent & AttainableRelaxure custom pergola start from $5,000 (size and options vary). Free U.S. shipping, free CAD design, direct, transparent pricing, and a lifetime structural warranty keep decisions clear and long-term value high.Standard Inclusions (Every Model)Motorized louver roof (0–100% tilt)Intelligent rain sensor (auto-close)App & handheld remote with climate presetsIntegrated LED package: dual-white (6000K/3000K) and RGB 7-color mood lighting6063-T6 aluminum + AAMA 2605 powder coatingIntegrated drainageLifetime structural warrantyAvailability: Relaxure custom, motorized pergola are available nationwide in the U.S.About RelaxureRelaxure designs custom smart pergolas that bring comfort, style, and simplicity to everyday life— luxury pergola features, made truly accessible.

