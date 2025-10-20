From Backyard Dreams to Everyday Reality: Relaxure Launches in North America
A lifestyle-first custom pergola—motorized louvers for shade, rain-aware automation, and LED + RGB lighting deliver four-season comfort with maintenance-free.
A Lifestyle You Can Live In
Backyards shouldn’t be a once-a-month destination. With all-weather control and motorized roof louvers (0–100% tilt), you can open to the sky, dial in shade on demand, or seal for rain—turning patios into year-round rooms. Evenings become candle-lit family dinners or friends-over parties; BBQ lovers keep their outdoor kitchens protected from harsh sun and sudden showers; and retirees can enjoy quiet afternoon coffee, with children and grandkids gathering on weekends in a space that simply works.
Light Sets the Mood
Every Relaxure pergola includes an integrated LED : dual-white illumination (6000K cool / 3000K warm) for everyday use and standard RGB 7-color mood lighting for hosting. Switch scenes from warm, intimate dinners to lively weekend get-togethers—all from the app or remote.
Design That Adapts to You
Lifestyle follows design, not the other way around. Each project is made-to-fit: set the width, depth, height, structural configuration, and color to match your home and routine—supported by free CAD design that makes planning simple.
Built for Every Season, Styled for Years
Crafted from 6063-T6 aluminum with AAMA 2605 powder coating, Relaxure pergolas deliver four-season performance with a clean, modern silhouette and integrated drainage—maintenance-free and built for real weather.
“We’re here to turn everyday rituals into the best part of the day,” the brand notes. “When outdoor spaces adapt to people—not the other way around—families use them more, in every season.”
Transparent & Attainable
Relaxure custom pergola start from $5,000 (size and options vary). Free U.S. shipping, free CAD design, direct, transparent pricing, and a lifetime structural warranty keep decisions clear and long-term value high.
Standard Inclusions (Every Model)
Motorized louver roof (0–100% tilt)
Intelligent rain sensor (auto-close)
App & handheld remote with climate presets
Integrated LED package: dual-white (6000K/3000K) and RGB 7-color mood lighting
6063-T6 aluminum + AAMA 2605 powder coating
Integrated drainage
Lifetime structural warranty
Availability: Relaxure custom, motorized pergola are available nationwide in the U.S.
About Relaxure
Relaxure designs custom smart pergolas that bring comfort, style, and simplicity to everyday life—luxury pergola features, made truly accessible.
Relaxure Team
Relaxure Pergola
+1 213-566-8658
info@relaxureliving.com
