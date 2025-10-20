Improving safety and freight movements on the barrier highway

Release date: 18/10/25

The Barrier Highway is set for an overhaul that will see two key junctions upgraded at Whyte Yarcowie and Yunta, as well as new rest areas and culvert upgrades to improve safety and freight operations in Mid North South Australia.

At Whyte Yarcowie, the junction of Barrier Highway and Whyte Road will receive new lighting, safety barriers, and the road will be reconstructed, widened and spray sealed to allow larger heavy vehicles to turn onto Whyte Road from the highway.

In Yunta, the Main Street (Tea Tree Road) and Barrier Highway junction will also be reconstructed, widened and spray sealed to improve heavy vehicles travelling to and from pastoral stations and mining production and exploration areas near Yunta.

The project involves building a new rest area at Winnininnie, and upgrading an existing rest area at Bindarrah, enabling drivers the opportunity to pull over and take a break with new shelter and picnic tables.

The project has received $1,696,800 in funding through the Australian Government’s Heavy Vehicle Rest Area initiative under the Safer Local Roads and Infrastructure Program.

Two culverts at Winnininnie and one at Bindarrah will also be upgraded to prevent flooding and road damage while also accommodating the movement of larger heavy vehicles.

These upgrades are jointly funded by the Australian and South Australian governments through the $62.5 million Barrier Highway Corridor Upgrade and the Safer Local Roads and Infrastructure Program, with the Albanese Government committing $50 million and the Malinauskas Government $12.5 million.

Early works including service relocations are complete and major construction is expected to be completed by mid-2026.

Quotes

Attributable to Federal Minister for Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Local Government Catherine King:

“Improving road safety, particularly on regional and remote roads, is a priority for our government and we are making significant investment in making our roads safer.

“Upgrading the Barrier Highway and Whyte Road junction will provide stock carriers an alternative route when transporting sheep from livestock saleyards at Jamestown.

“The Australian Government is committed to investing in the projects and programs that deliver real benefits to Australians across the country and help people get home safely.”

Attributable to South Australian Minister for Infrastructure and Transport Emily Bourke:

“The State Government is investing in road safety, and freight efficiency is essential for sustaining regional economies.

“These improvements will not only protect motorists but also help key sectors like agriculture and mining by providing reliable access to important transport corridors.

“By upgrading these junctions, we’re making the jobs of many transport operators easier, allowing them more room to manoeuvre their vehicles and providing an additional route option when transporting goods.

“Rest areas are crucial when it comes to preventing fatigue related fatalities and injuries. We encourage drivers to take regular 15-minute breaks every two hours.”

Attributable to Federal Senator for South Australia Karen Grogan:

“On average, more than 730 vehicles travel through these junctions on the Barrier Highway each day with 220 of them being heavy vehicles.

“These vital works build on shoulder widening and sealing, pavement rehabilitation and safety barrier installation on the Barrier Highway between Burra and Riverton.

“Those upgrades were funded under the Road Safety Program, and were completed in December 2024, improving safety for all drivers.

“These further investments will provide a welcome economic boost too, supporting an expected 60 full-time-equivalent jobs during the construction period.”

Attributable to State Member for Stuart Geoff Brock:

“I sincerely thank the Australian and South Australian Governments for the contributions for these works.

“These upgrades will greatly improve road safety on the Barrier Highway and will be particularly appreciated by the transport industry and the large number of tourists who frequently use this key highway.”