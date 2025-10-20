Record cranes across Adelaide a sign of unprecedented growth

Adelaide is leading the nation in crane activity, with almost double the activity of the next best performing capital city, signalling a record boom in residential and commercial construction in South Australia and a vote of confidence to the state’s economy under the Malinauskas Labor Government

According to the latest RLB Crane Index, Adelaide has recorded its highest ever level of crane activity since the index was started and is leading the nation in growth amongst all other state capital cities.

There are more cranes across Adelaide than there ever has been before, with the Index reporting that Adelaide now has 26 cranes operating across major projects – a record for the city and a powerful signal of ongoing confidence and investment in the state’s economy.

Adelaide’s Crane Index has surged to 433 points, the highest in its history, reflecting steady expansion across multiple sectors from residential and health to commercial and education developments.

It means Adelaide sits as the standout performer nationwide among the capital cities, with our score of 433 sitting above Sydney at 228, Melbourne at 172, Brisbane at 100 and Perth at 91.

Since the last Crane Index Report, Adelaide’s crane activity has grown 73.2%, completely outpacing the other capitals where Melbourne has remained stagnant (0% growth), and Sydney (-1%) and Perth (-4.2%) went backwards.

The cranes currently across the city according to the report are:

Residential: East Rundle (Kent Town), Hungarian Club of SA (Norwood), Junction Housing (Tonsley Park), Monde Apartments (Kent Town), Parkline (Kent Town), Student Accomodation (Mawson Lakes), Uniting on Second (Bowden), 399 King William (Adelaide), Arc Bowden (Bowden), Calibre Apartments (Glenelg), Dusk Glenelg (Glenelg), Unley 108 (Unley)

Health and Education: Women’s and Children’s Hospital (Adelaide, two cranes), Flinders Medical Centre redevelopment (Bedford Park, two cranes), new Mount Barker Hospital redevelopment (Mount Barker), St Aloysius College (Adelaide)

Commercial: Central Markets (Adelaide, four cranes), Modbury Hospital Carpark (Modbury)

Hotels: Little National Hotel (Adelaide), Crystalbrook Sam (Adelaide)

Mixed Use: Lot 6003 (Bowden)

RLB noted that South Australia’s balanced mix of residential, commercial and health-sector cranes provides a strong indication of a sustainable diverse mix of growth.

Housing projects account for nearly half of Adelaide’s total cranes, while commercial and health accounts for another 10 cranes combined.

The Malinauksas Government is delivering $27.3 billion in total public sector infrastructure funding over four years.

The RLB Crane Index is just another national scorecard that South Australia leads, with the Business Council of Australia describing South Australia as the best place to do business and the Housing Industry of Australia ranking SA’s housing industry and planning system as the nation’s best.

Quotes

Attributable to Peter Malinauskas

Each of the cranes across our skyline signals more jobs, more homes, more infrastructure, more hospital capacity and demonstrate the enormous amount of activity across Adelaide.

South Australia’s position as a destination for investment and development has never been stronger, and the record number of cranes across the city is proof of that.

While other states face stagnation or decline, South Australia is setting the benchmark in housing, business confidence and construction activity.

Attributable to Nick Champion

The only way out of the national housing crisis is building more homes. The record number of cranes up right now – the biggest cohort of which are for housing projects – shows that housing supply being inserted into the market.

Housing policy has been a core focus of the Malinauskas Government, and our efforts in this space have been recognised as nation leading by multiple industry groups.

Adelaide is a place that is open for business and is a great place to develop and invest and that is evidenced by the record number of cranes across the sky.

Attributable to Ben Moore, Uniting SA Executive for Housing, Property and Development

UnitingSA is pleased to be part of South Australia’s growth. We’re proud that our UnitingSA developments are contributing to social and affordable housing supply across Adelaide.

We’re not just about constructing buildings – we’re very much about building communities where people can thrive. Our latest development – Uniting on Second - will deliver 70 new affordable homes for South Australians.

Attributable to Anthony Carbone, Kennett General Manager

Total building activity for 2026 is expected to be just under $20B which is a record and speaks directly to the amount of cranes in South Australia.

It’s an exciting time to be in the construction industry.