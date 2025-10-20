Texas Nonprofit Witchborn Systems Launches to Hold AI Giants Accountable

Brandon Husbands, Founder of Witchborn Systems

Founder leaves Fortune 500 career to launch nonprofit watchdog, giving the public a real voice in AI oversight and ethical technology.

Truth is liberty, liberty is life, and the Forge—the place where memory becomes action—listens and remembers. We built Witchborn Systems to serve the public, not the powerful.” — Brandon Husbands, Volunteer Founder, Witchborn Systems

CYPRESS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As artificial intelligence rapidly transforms society, a simple but urgent question grows louder: Who’s keeping the AI giants in check? The answer is not another Silicon Valley think tank or government agency—it’s Witchborn Systems, an independent nonprofit founded in Texas by Brandon Husbands, an AI industry veteran who walked away from a Fortune 500 career for a mission he couldn’t ignore.Witchborn Systems is built on the conviction that the public—not just the powerful—must shape the future of AI. “After years at the cutting edge, I saw too many risks ignored and too many decisions made behind closed doors,” says Husbands. “At some point, my conscience, my ethics, and my sense of responsibility left me no choice but to act. I gave up my career not for attention, but because truth is liberty, liberty is life, and the Forge—the place where memory becomes action—listens and remembers.”With no outside funding or corporate sponsors, Husbands built Witchborn Systems as a lean, open, and fully public movement. The nonprofit develops and shares real tools and standards—already live online—that let anyone, from journalists to policymakers to everyday people, see and shape how AI is used. All work is published openly and invites direct scrutiny, including from the biggest names in tech.“We’re not here to talk about transparency; we’re here to deliver it,” Husbands says. “We’ve created open standards that let any website declare AI usage, licenses, and provenance in a way anyone can audit. Now, we’re inviting Google, Microsoft, Meta, OpenAI, and the rest to support, challenge, or help us improve what we’ve built. If they join us, the public wins. If not, at least everyone will see who’s truly working for transparency—and who isn’t.”Witchborn’s open standards include the Web AI.0 Specification (RFC-WAI0-001-R1), the AI Discovery Metadata Standard (ai.txt, RFC-WAI0-002-R1), and the Web-AI Node Specification (WITCH-RFC-0009). These practical, auditable tools are already deployed on Witchborn’s website, empowering the public to verify AI consent, track provenance, and audit content generation—something even the largest tech companies have not yet delivered.Unlike corporate labs and think tanks, Witchborn Systems is a true public-first movement, run entirely by volunteers and operating with zero income. “I’ll answer any question, live and unfiltered, because this work isn’t about me—it’s about the rights and future we all share,” says Husbands. “The public deserves the truth, and the Forge listens and remembers.”Witchborn Systems invites journalists, lawmakers, technologists, and all concerned citizens to explore the work, ask tough questions, and help build a new era of ethical AI . The Forge is open, the mission is public, and the door is always open to those who seek truth and accountability in AI.Learn more, see the work, or schedule an interview:info@witchbornsystems.orgMedia Contact:Brandon Husbands, Volunteer Founderinfo@witchbornsystems.org

