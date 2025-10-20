The Book Marketing Nook Becomes The Book Marketing Source: One Strategist’s Push to Make Indie Book Marketing Simple

The Book Marketing Source Elizabeth Javor, Founder of The Book Marketing Source

Launching October 20, 2025: Elizabeth Javor relaunches as The Book Marketing Source, giving indie authors clear, budget-minded plans that sell books.

I kept meeting brilliant authors who felt like marketing was a maze,” Javor said. “The fix wasn’t ‘do more.’ It was ‘do the right thing for where you are right now.’ This relaunch is that GPS.” — Elizabeth Javor

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eighteen years into helping authors sell books, Elizabeth Javor noticed a pattern: smart, determined indie writers wasting time and money on tactics that didn’t fit their stage. They weren’t failing; they were following the wrong map.Today, Javor turns that realization into a new chapter, The Book Marketing Source , a rebrand and website launch designed to give authors one place to get clear, practical, ROI-minded help without the agency bloat. The new site (thebookmarketingsource.com), “Powered by The Marketing Source,” centralizes services, booking, and a blunt, step-by-step approach that respects an author’s budget and bandwidth.“I kept meeting brilliant authors who felt like marketing was a maze,” Javor said. “The fix wasn’t ‘do more.’ It was ‘do the right thing for where you are right now.’ This relaunch is that GPS.”What’s different:-Strategy first, then assets. Plans and checklists tailored to stage, launch, tune-up, or rebuild, so authors stop guessing.-Clear services. From marketing plans and email systems to Amazon listing tune-ups, social content, and audiobook marketing. All described in plain English, priced transparently, and easy to book.-Realistic execution. Built for DIY-leaning authors who want guidance, momentum, and measurable next steps, not a mystery retainer.Javor’s promise is simple: Think differently. Market boldly. Sell books. The Book Marketing Source gives authors a map, not noise—and a single strategist who’s been inside the self-publishing trenches long enough to know what actually moves copies.Visit: thebookmarketingsource.comMedia Contact: Elizabeth Javor | elizabeth@thebookmarketingsource.comAbout The Book Marketing Source The Book Marketing Source provides practical, data-driven marketing for indie authors, strategy first, assets that convert, and pricing that respects your budget.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.