Diablo Resources to Attend Luncheon with U.S. Ambassador and Prime Minister Albanese After Meeting with President Trump

WA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Diablo Resources (ASX: DBO) is pleased to advise the market that the Company and its representatives will be attending a luncheon with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Washington, D.C. on October 22, hosted by Australian Ambassador and former Prime Minister Kevin Rudd. This follows Prime Minister Albanese’s bilateral meetings with U.S. President Donald Trump on October 21, where critical minerals and supply chain cooperation are expected to be key agenda items. Diablo’s invitation is due to its exciting critical minerals development projects in Utah focusing on copper, silver, and antimony.HIGHLIGHTS>Prime Ministerial Engagement: Diablo Resources will be attending a luncheon with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Washington, D.C. on October 22, hosted by Australian Ambassador and former Prime Minister Kevin Rudd.>Strategic Timing: The event follows Prime Minister Albanese’s bilateral meetings with U.S. President Donald Trump on October 21, where critical minerals and supply chain cooperation are expected to be key agenda items.>U.S. Critical Minerals Focus: The discussions underscore the growing strategic alignment between the United States and Australia on developing secure, transparent, and allied supply chains for critical minerals.>Diablo’s U.S. Footprint: Diablo Resources is advancing critical minerals projects in Utah, positioning the company as a potential contributor to future North American supply initiatives.>Government Recognition: The company’s invitation reflects recognition of Diablo’s emerging role within the U.S. critical minerals corridor and its alignment with both nations’ clean energy and national security priorities.CEO Lyle Thorne commented:“We’re incredibly grateful to have been invited by Prime Minister Albanese and Ambassador Rudd to join this event in Washington. It’s an exciting moment for Diablo — to have a seat at the table as Australia and the U.S. discuss the future of critical minerals. With our projects based in the United States, this dialogue couldn’t be more relevant to what we’re building. It’s a great opportunity to share our perspective and to see firsthand how both governments are thinking about the next phase of supply chain security and clean energy development.”DIABLO’S CRITICAL MINERAL PROJECTS – UTAHThe Company has two high-value critical projects located in Utah, a Tier-One jurisdiction that plays a key role in America’s future critical minerals supply: the Phoenix Copper Project and the Star Range Silver-Antimony Project.PHOENIX COPPER PROJECTThe Phoenix Copper Project is located approximately 70 kilometers southwest of Moab, Utah, containing sediment-hosted copper mineralization along strike from the currently producing Lisbon Valley Copper Mine (“LVCC”). Exploration completed during 2025 identified three priority target areas—Philadelphia, Trenton, and Fair Dinkum.At Philadelphia, rock and channel sampling of outcropping mineralized zones returned significant results over more than 750 meters of strike, including:>6m @ 2.13% Cu, including 1m @ 7.16% Cu>Rock samples up to 45.7% CuAt Fair Dinkum, rock grab sampling over 100 meters of outcrop returned significant results including:>Cu up to 2.76% and Ag up to 92 g/t>Averaging 1.12% Cu with 7 of 13 samples >1.0% CuThe Company is aggressively exploring the project, having recently completed its maiden drill program with results pending.STAR RANGE SILVER-ANTIMONY PROJECTThe Star Range Project is located approximately 6 kilometers west of the town of Milford in Beaver County, southwestern Utah, and 15 kilometers northwest of the Horn Silver Mine - one of the largest producers of silver in the United States until 1930. Historical rock sampling returned bonanza silver grades up to 8,760 g/t Ag (309 oz/t) and antimony greater than 1% Sb at surface. Two prospect areas have been identified with significant results including.South Star Prospect – Significant rock samples returned:>8,760 g/t Ag and +1% Sb>1,190 g/t Ag and 0.2% Sb>938 g/t Ag and 0.2% SbNorth Star Prospect – Significant rock samples returned:>1,310 g/t Ag and 0.4% Sb>1,380 g/t Ag and 0.5% Sb>621 g/t Ag and 0.6% SbExploration has commenced, including surface sampling and mapping, with an airborne magnetic survey being planned.For more information visit diabloresources.com.au or contact:Lyle ThorneChief Executive OfficerEmail: lt@diabloresources.com.au

