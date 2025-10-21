Practical New Guide Helps K–12 Teachers Bridge the Gap Between Language Development and Academic Success

"The BOOST Playbook" front cover

In their new, practical guide, “The BOOST Playbook,” veteran educators provide teachers with tools and confidence to help every multilingual learner thrive.

We wrote "The BOOST Playbook" to make supporting multilingual learners simpler, more intuitive, and more effective for every teacher, no matter what subject or grade level they teach.” — Donita Grissom, Ph.D.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In their new, practical and empowering guide, “The BOOST Playbook: How to Engage and Support Multilingual Learners in Any Classroom,” veteran educators Donita Grissom, Debbie Simões, Amy Aglio, and Leslie Mendez provide teachers with the tools and confidence to help every multilingual learner thrive. “The BOOST Playbook” equips K–12 educators with proven, easy-to-implement strategies that integrate language development, content mastery, and student belonging without adding to teacher workload. Grounded in research and classroom-tested practices, this playbook helps teachers create inclusive, language-rich classrooms where multilingual learners can succeed academically and socially. Educators also get custom AI prompts for every strategy, enabling K–12 teachers to generate scaffolded lessons and support for any content area or English proficiency level in just a few clicks.A recent RAND Corporation survey (2025) found that nearly half of teachers who serve multilingual learners report feeling “not at all” or only “somewhat” prepared to support them effectively. With multilingual learners now representing one of the fastest-growing student populations in U.S. schools, the need for practical, scalable instructional strategies has never been greater. Grissom, Simões, Aglio, and Mendez were motivated to write “The BOOST Playbook” to close this preparation gap by empowering teachers to make small, sustainable shifts that deliver big results in student engagement and achievement.“We wrote ‘The BOOST Playbook’ to make supporting multilingual learners simpler, more intuitive, and more effective for every teacher, no matter what subject or grade level they teach,” Grissom said. “It’s about helping educators make small, sustainable shifts that create a big impact in the classroom.”“Our goal is to help teachers see multilingual learners as assets to their classrooms,” said Simões. “The strategies we share are grounded in research and designed for immediate use. We want teachers to feel capable and confident supporting language and content development, without having to overhaul their lesson plans.”“Over my years in classrooms and professional learning sessions across the country, I’ve seen how the right supports transform both teacher practice and student outcomes,” Aglio shared.Mendez added, “‘The BOOST Playbook’ can help educators see what’s possible when we set every learner up to participate fully and succeed.”Donita Grissom, Ph.D. is a Senior Lecturer at the University of Central Florida and has a background in teacher education specializing in teaching English as a Second Language. Also, she is a Hope Science Specialist and Life Coach helping educators and leaders across the country strengthen goal-setting, critical thinking, and strategic planning skills. Her work focuses on rewiring thinking patterns to foster resilience, motivation, and sustainable success.Debbie Simões, M.Ed., is an experienced educator who has served as a teacher, principal, and director at a university lab school. As a professional education consultant and founder of Best Questers, she leads dynamic professional learning retreats and leadership development experiences for educators. Debbie brings deep expertise in school culture, instructional leadership, and educator well-being.Amy Aglio, Ed.S., is an educator and instructional designer with more than 18 years of experience across online, blended, and in-person settings. A passionate advocate for teacher development and student-centered learning, she is known for pioneering brain-based instructional models and mentoring educators through data-driven coaching. Her workshops and professional learning have supported thousands of teachers and students in inclusive excellence, second language acquisition, project-based learning, AI integration, and culturally responsive teaching.Leslie Mendez, Ph.D., has a passion for education, multilingual learning, and empowering others to thrive through knowledge and connection. With an Ed.D. in Curriculum and Instruction with a TESOL specialty from the University of Central Florida, she has dedicated her career to advancing multilingual education and teacher preparation. Dr. Mendez has led large-scale federal grants such as Project MELTS, securing national recognition for pioneering digital badging and micro-credentialing systems that transformed teacher development for English learners.To learn more about “The BOOST Playbook,” click here https://www.bestquesters.net/ “The BOOST Playbook" is the seventh title by Soro Publishing, a hybrid publishing company based in Southern California.ABOUT SORO PUBLISHINGSoro Publishing is the most author-focused publishing solution. Soro Publishing is proud to commit to the Independent Book Publishers Association Hybrid Publisher Criteria. To learn more about Soro Publishing, visit soropublishing.com ###

