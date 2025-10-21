Club Travalia Launches in Miami: A Fresh, Flexible Vacation Membership

Club Travalia

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Club Travalia, a vacation club based in South Florida, is redefining how travelers plan and enjoy their vacations. Proudly powered by Carnival Cruise Line, Club Travalia provides members with flexible access to a wide range of vacation options, from beachfront escapes to practical getaways in top destinations.Designed for today’s modern lifestyles, Club Travalia offers members an easy, flexible way to travel throughout North America, the Caribbean, Europe, and beyond. Club Travalia Members can access the club’s growing All-Inclusive Resort Collection, enjoy preferred cruise pricing, and stay in comfortable accommodations across top vacation spots.Club Travalia Membership simplifies travel planning by combining trusted partnership with a clear and member-friendly approach. Most reservations are made directly by members through dedicated booking channels, with the added support of a Member Concierge, a personal representative dedicated to helping each member unlock the full value of their membership.Main Club Travalia Membership Benefits include:• Affiliation with Interval International Platinum, the highest level of membership, offering premium exchange privileges and travel upgrades.• Access to all-inclusive Sunset World Resorts in Cancún and Riviera Maya, Mexico.• Exclusive stays at The Club at Maingate in Orlando, a family-friendly resort featuring spacious accommodations and easy access to world-famous theme parks.• Powered by Carnival Cruise Line, members enjoy preferred rates and flexible cruise options with one of the world’s most trusted names in travel.• Spacious accommodations ideal for families, couples, and solo travelers.• Member Concierge, providing support and expert guidance.About Club TravaliaClub Travalia is a vacation membership club offering convenient, flexible access to a wide range of travel options including all-inclusive resorts, cruises, and suite-style accommodations. Proudly powered by Carnival Cruise Line, Club Travalia is designed for today’s traveler, providing meaningful value and support for those who want to make the most of their vacation time.Learn more about Club Travalia’s exclusive cruise membership benefits, Interval International exchanges, and All-Inclusive Resort Collection at www.clubtravalia.club

