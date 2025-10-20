CertCrowd expands into USA

CertCrowd names Houston’s Kerndell as its first U.S. partner, bringing freemium GRC and ISO management with local onboarding, training and support for SMBs now.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CertCrowd ( https://certcrowd.com ), the world’s first freemium GRC (governance, risk and compliance ) SaaS platform, today announced Kerndell ( https://kerndell.com ), a Houston-based advisory and managed quality assurance services firm, as its first partner in the United States. The agreement expands CertCrowd’s footprint into North America and gives small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) local access to modern, affordable compliance and certification support.Under the partnership, Kerndell becomes an authorized reseller and implementation partner for CertCrowd across the U.S., with an initial focus on Texas and the broader Gulf region. Kerndell will deliver onboarding, training, internal audit support, and managed compliance services built on CertCrowd’s platform, helping organizations accelerate certification for ISO 9001 (quality), ISO 27001 (information security), ISO 42001 (AI management), ISO 13485 (medical devices), SOC 2 and related frameworks.“This is a milestone for CertCrowd and a win for American SMBs,” said Paul Lindsay, Founder of CertCrowd. “Our mission is ‘GRC for the rest of us’; to remove cost and complexity so growing businesses can win tenders, build trust and pass audits without the traditional consulting price tag. Kerndell’s roots in Houston and their hands-on, customer-first culture make them the ideal launch partner for the U.S.”“U.S. businesses, particularly leaders in the SMB market, are demanding compliance solutions that are both practical and ready to implement,” said Joshua Laase, Chief Operating Officer at Kerndell. “With CertCrowd, clients gain an intuitive platform with guided workflows, templates, and built-in evidence tracking to help them stay audit-ready year-round. We’re proud to support companies as they move quickly from intent to certification and maintain compliance as they scale.”Why this partnership matters• Local expertise, immediate value. Kerndell combines regional knowledge with CertCrowd’s platform so teams can start at low cost, adding Kerndell's expert help where it’s needed: implementation, internal audits, or ongoing managed services.• Faster, simpler certifications. CertCrowd ships with pre-built policies, control libraries, SoA mapping, tasking, attestation workflows, and auditor-friendly reporting, compressing the time and effort to reach certification and pass external audits.• One workspace, many frameworks. Organizations can manage quality, security, privacy, and emerging AI governance from a single system, reducing duplication and keeping evidence consistent across standards.• Built for founders and operators. Plain-English guidance, role-based tasking, and collaborative reviews help non-specialists contribute confidently, while giving auditors a clear line-of-sight to evidence.A modern approach to GRCCertCrowd’s freemium platform reflects how SMBs buy and use software today: try first, prove value quickly, and scale features as requirements grow. Customers can activate foundational templates and workflows in minutes, integrate evidence from the tools they already use, and invite internal teams or external auditors to collaborate securely. The platform is designed to fit around day-to-day operations—so compliance activities enhance, rather than interrupt, delivery.Kerndell will package these capabilities into practical offerings tailored to industries common across Texas and the Gulf, such as energy, construction, professional services, healthcare, SaaS, and MSPs: where certification can unlock enterprise contracts, improve supply-chain credibility, and strengthen cyber resilience. The partners will also collaborate on education and outreach, including webinars, hands-on clinics, and executive briefings that demystify ISO and SOC frameworks for busy leaders.Availability and getting startedU.S. organizations can start for free today at certcrowd.com, explore templates and workflows, and request local onboarding and support from Kerndell at kerndell.com. For boutique and mid-market firms that want to move quickly, Kerndell offers fixed-scope implementations and internal audit packages aligned to ISO 9001 and ISO 27001, with optional ongoing managed compliance.Parties interested in joining CertCrowd’s growing partner ecosystem in North America can contact info@certcrowd.com.About CertCrowdCertCrowd is a freemium GRC platform that makes certification simple, affordable, and accessible for SMEs and consultants. Teams use CertCrowd to plan, implement, and evidence compliance across multiple frameworks including ISO 9001, ISO 27001, ISO 42001, ISO 13485, SOC 2/ASAE 3402, and more; using guided workflows, built-in templates, control libraries, SoA mapping, evidence capture, tasking, and auditor-friendly reporting. Learn more at certcrowd.com.About KerndellKerndell is a Houston, Texas-based firm that is focused on QMS development, certification readiness, targeted quality assurance services to help companies modernize quality operations and compliance. Through advisory, implementation, and managed services, Kerndell equips SMEs to adopt practical, audit-ready systems that scale with growth. Visit kerndell.com for more information.

