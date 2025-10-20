Goodwin Made Releases ‘Calendar Pages’ — A Soulful Reflection on Time, Love, and Loss

“Calendar Pages” — a song for anyone who’s ever missed someone, or a time they can’t get back. Because we all have pages in our story we wish we could turn back to.

A heartfelt new release from songwriter-producer Ken Goodwin, “Calendar Pages” reflects on love, loss, and the passage of time.

Time keeps moving, even when your heart stays in the moments you wish you could relive.” — Ken Goodwin

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Songwriter and producer Ken Goodwin , the creative force behind Goodwin Made , announces the release of “ Calendar Pages ” — a moving ballad brought to life by the soulful vocals of Darick Parson. The song captures the ache of missing someone while the days and months continue to turn, blending emotional storytelling with country-inspired production.Written and produced by Goodwin, “Calendar Pages” paints vivid imagery of time slipping away — from cold coffee and sleepless nights to the sound of laughter that lingers like a ghost. It’s both deeply personal and universally relatable: a song about holding on to memories even as life keeps moving forward.“I wrote Calendar Pages in those quiet moments of missing my parents — sometimes one, sometimes both,” says Goodwin. “It’s about how time keeps moving, even when your heart stays in the moments you wish you could relive. Each page is a reminder of both the loss and the love that still lives on. But it’s also universal — it could be about someone you’ve lost, someone you’ve grown apart from, or a season of life you wish you could revisit. I think that’s what makes it resonate with so many people.”With heartfelt lyrics like “Calendar pages fall one by one, marking the nights, the days undone,” the song captures the feeling of watching time drift by while love and memory remain frozen in place.“Calendar Pages” marks Goodwin’s first official release under his Goodwin Made project — a deeply personal step into sharing his songwriting publicly. Through honest lyrics and evocative soundscapes, Goodwin transforms personal grief into something shared — a reflection of how every listener carries their own pages of love, loss, and remembrance.“Calendar Pages” is available now on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, and all major streaming platforms.About Goodwin MadeGoodwin Made is the creative brand of Ken Goodwin, a California-based songwriter and producer whose music captures real-life emotion through story-driven lyrics and soulful production. His work blends heart, honesty, and purpose — transforming personal experiences into songs that resonate universally.For press inquiries, collaborations, or licensing opportunities, please contact:John Mooreinfo@goodwinmade.com

