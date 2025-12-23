Reinventing the Wheel Means Reinventing Terminology

Surface Plan Wheel Concept On Road / On Rail Ultra-Light Rail Wheel Surface Plan PinArt SurfacePlan Transportation Pods

SurfacePlan Wheel founder finds language as critical as early engineering and CAD development

Early engineering demands clarity, including the right terms. We found that some commonly used language suggested fragility, and we chose names that better reflect strength and purpose.” — David Henson - Inventor

PAGOSA SPINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SurfacePlan, a transportation concept exploring alternatives to traditional rolling wheels, announced progress in early engineering discussions and initial CAD development focused on its novel wheel architecture.The SurfacePlan wheel departs from continuous rotation by using an array of actuated structural members to translate controlled force into motion. As early design work has progressed, the company found that clearer terminology was necessary to accurately describe the system and avoid misleading analogies.As part of this effort, the primary actuator elements of the wheel are now referred to as road struts, while the surface-engaging tips are described as traction cleats. The updated language is intended to more accurately convey the load-bearing nature of the system and its controlled interaction with road or rail surfaces.The terms road struts and traction cleats are deliberately chosen to evoke the kind of rugged, direct-force engineering found in heavy-duty applications, from off-road suspension systems to industrial actuation. The goal is not to brand the technology, but to make its structural intent easier to understand and evaluate.“Early engineering demands clarity,” said founder David Henson. “We found that some commonly used terms unintentionally suggested fragility or misleading analogies. These terms better reflect the strength, purpose, and structural role of the system."History offers many examples where new technologies required new language in order to be properly understood. Early steam engineers refined concepts like horsepower to make unfamiliar forces relatable, while modern aviation only advanced once precise terms such as lift, pitch, yaw, and roll replaced vague metaphors. In each case, language did not create the engineering but it enabled others to evaluate it.There is an age-old question: “Do the clothes make the man?” In technology, a similar question often applies, does the name make the invention? Clear terminology does not substitute for engineering, but it can determine whether a new idea is understood on its own terms. Few people needed an explanation once it became common to say we were “surfing” the web.The adoption of the terms road struts and traction cleats does not represent a change in the underlying SurfacePlan concept . Rather, it reflects an effort to communicate the system more precisely as technical evaluation and CAD development continue. These terms will appear in forthcoming technical documentation as the project moves toward more detailed disclosures planned for 2026.About SurfacePlanSurfacePlan is a transportation concept exploring alternatives to traditional rolling wheels through novel wheel architecture and early-stage engineering research.Learn more at https://surfaceplan.com

