Specialty Dog Training Sets the Standard as Demand Grows for Elite Protection Dogs Nationwide
Luxury meets loyalty as Specialty Dog Training redefines personal and family security for discerning clients nationwide
Specialty Dog Training responds to rising home burglaries with elite canine protectors
As personal safety and home security concerns reach new heights across the
U.S., a growing number of families, public figures, and high-net-worth individuals are turning to
a proven and powerful solution: professionally trained protection dogs. Rising crime—including
a wave of sophisticated home burglaries & home invasions—are fueling unprecedented demand
for expertly trained canine protectors.
Specialty Dog TrainingTM (SDT), a nationally recognized leader based in Southern California,
is at the forefront of this movement. Led by Graham Bloem, Owner and CEO, SDT has built a
reputation for training some of the most stable, loyal, and highly-skilled protection dogs available
today. SDT hand delivers and transfers their trained protectors all over the country.
“Clients are looking for more than just cameras and alarms,” said Bloem. “They want a trusted
companion who can provide real-time security, act on command, and integrate into the family
dynamic.”
Recent reports have spotlighted a troubling influx of organized burglaries and home
invasions in affluent, guard-gated communities across the country. These high-end crimes,
often carried out by sophisticated criminal groups, are targeting athletes, celebrities,
entertainers and other high net worth individuals —especially while they're traveling. By tracking
social media activity, travel schedules, and routines, criminals are exploiting vulnerable windows
of opportunity.
“Many of these individuals are turning to protection dogs to further secure their homes and
protect their loved ones,” Bloem said. “These dogs are not only highly trained
defenders—they’re loyal family members who are always present, alert, and prepared.”
At SDT, dogs are hand-selected from world-class bloodlines and undergo comprehensive
health, temperament, and suitability screenings. Raised in real-life environments with
exposure to children, other dogs, and diverse settings, these dogs are prepared for the
everyday life of the clients they will ultimately protect.
Each SDT dog is trained to:
● Respond to all obedience commands on- and off-leash
● Alert bark on command and demonstrate a threat response as a deterrent
● Position themselves between their handler and a threat
● Fully engage to stop a threat when necessary
“We customize each training program based on the individual dog and the specific lifestyle of
the client,” added Bloem. “We don’t believe in a one-size-fits-all approach. Our job is to align the
right dog with the right home, ensuring both safety and compatibility.”
Crime trends reinforce the growing concern. The Public Policy Institute of California noted a
5.7% increase in violent crime and a 5.9% rise in property crimes. Meanwhile, SafeWise’s
2023 State of Safety in America report found that burglaries occur every 30 seconds in the
U.S.—many in homes considered secure by traditional means.
“Protection dogs have become an essential layer of defense,” said Bloem. “With the right
training, your dog can be both your most loyal companion and your most reliable security
system.”
🔗 For more information about protection dogs or to explore available trained dogs, visit
https://specialtydogtraining.com/ppd-thank-you/
About Specialty Dog Training
Specialty Dog TrainingTM is a San Diego-based, family-owned dog training company led by a
team of award-winning certified trainers and professional animal care experts. With over 45
years of combined experience, SDT specializes in obedience training, behavior modification,
protection dogs, therapy and service dogs, and pre-trained family companions. All training is
tailored to the dog’s instincts and the client’s lifestyle, using relationship-based methods to foster
long-term success.
️
Learn more at https://specialtydogtraining.com/services/personal-family-protection-dogs/
Contact:
Graham Bloem
📧 info@specialtydogtraining.com
Graham Bloem
Specialty Dog Training
+1 8552878659
info@specialtydogtraining.com
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
Specialty Dog Training Personal & Family Protection Dog Program
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.