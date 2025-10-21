New Scholarly Articles Spotlight AI’s Promise and the Future of EHR Interoperability

These scholarly papers turn buzzwords into blueprints—showing how AI and interoperable EHRs can cut costs, expand access through telehealth, and help small practices deliver big-system outcomes.” — Christopher Parker, CEO at PQT Health

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PQT Health today announced the release of two peer-reviewed works by Gregory Parker, Ph.D., with co-author Christopher D. Parker, that chart a practical path for healthcare leaders adopting artificial intelligence and modernizing electronic health records (EHRs).

In “Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare: Future Benefits and Challenges,” the authors detail how AI can elevate diagnosis, personalize treatment, streamline workflows, and harden cybersecurity—while candidly addressing ethics, bias, and transparency requirements for safe adoption. The paper underscores explainable AI and rigorous data governance as foundations for trust and clinical impact.

A companion article, “Future of Electronic Health Records: A Challenge to Maximize Their Utility,” examines how to unlock EHR value through FHIR®-based interoperability, cloud architectures that reduce data silos, and privacy-by-design security controls. It highlights the role of EHR data in public health surveillance and research, and calls for usability improvements to reduce clinician burden.

“Rural and underserved communities deserve the same data-driven care as major health systems,” said Christopher Parker, CEO at PQT Health. “These scholarly papers turn buzzwords into blueprints—showing how AI and interoperable EHRs can cut costs, expand access through telehealth, and help small practices deliver big-system outcomes.”

Key insights across the two publications:

* Clinical acceleration with guardrails: AI augments clinicians across imaging, triage, and chronic-care monitoring—paired with bias mitigation, security, and explainability to protect patients and providers.

* Interoperability that works: Standards like FHIR® and SMART-on-FHIR enable plug-in innovation and safer data liquidity across settings—vital for hospitals, mobile units, and telehealth networks.

* Cloud + privacy by design: Centralizing fragmented records while enforcing encryption, role-based access, and auditability improves both outcomes and compliance.

* Population health & research: High-quality, standardized EHR data fuels predictive analytics for earlier interventions and smarter resource allocation.

These publications align with PQT Health’s mission to equip rural medical providers with an AI-assisted, mobile EHR that is secure, interoperable, and easy to deploy—lowering total cost of ownership while improving clinician productivity and patient experience.

About PQT Health

PQT Health is a health technology company dedicated to empowering healthcare professionals through AI-driven, cloud-based solutions that enhance care delivery, streamline operations, and improve patient outcomes. Its flagship product, Dyvine EHR®, embodies the company’s vision of creating equitable access to cutting-edge healthcare technology for all communities.

