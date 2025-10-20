DiedinHouse.com Expands Internationally and Introduces Reports for Commercial and Hotel Properties

DiedinHouse.com launches internationally with new tools to search hotels and commercial properties for verified history and past events.

CHAPIN, SC, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DiedinHouse.com Expands Worldwide and Adds Hotel SearchesDiedinHouse.com expands to the UK, Ireland, Canada, and Australia, adding hotel and commercial property searches to its platform.DiedinHouse.com, the first online platform that helps users discover verified historical events tied to properties, has expanded its service to the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and Australia. This marks the company’s first international expansion beyond the United States and includes new functionality that allows users to search hotels, public buildings, and other commercial properties in addition to residential addresses.Founded in 2013, DiedinHouse.com has become a trusted source for uncovering information often omitted from real estate listings or rental agreements. The platform aggregates and analyzes records that may include deaths, crimes, reported hauntings, past drug-related activity (such as former meth labs), hoarding cases, fires, and other events that could stigmatize a property. These insights empower users to make informed decisions before buying, renting, or visiting a property.“Our goal has always been to bring transparency to property history,” said Roy Condrey, founder of DiedinHouse.com. “People deserve to know what happened at an address before they move in, invest, or even stay overnight. By expanding globally and including hotels and commercial properties, we’re helping more people get that peace of mind wherever they are.”As part of its international rollout, the company has launched a new “Basic Search” product. This entry-level option gives users access to DiedinHouse.com’s growing global database and includes automated research into potentially stigmatizing events. While it does not include the company’s proprietary algorithm or a 30-day follow-up report, it provides an affordable way for users to perform an initial property check. The Basic Search is available as a one-time purchase or through an optional monthly subscription in all supported countries.The platform’s Premium Search, which remains exclusive to the United States, combines the Basic Search with DiedinHouse.com’s proprietary algorithm and a 30-day follow-up report that checks for newly discovered information. The Premium Search offers a more comprehensive and personalized report for those who need deeper insights or official documentation.Beyond expanding its global reach, DiedinHouse.com has also enhanced its automated research system to uncover a broader range of records, including deaths, crimes, reported hauntings, fires, hoarding cases, and past drug-related activity, all of which may impact a property’s history, value, and public perception. This data expansion improves accuracy and adds value for users in every region the company serves.“We’ve seen tremendous interest not just from homebuyers and renters, but also from travelers, real estate professionals, and the paranormal community,” added Condrey.DiedinHouse.com’s audience has steadily broadened to include homebuyers, renters, investors, hotel guests, researchers, and paranormal enthusiasts. With this new international availability, the company expects to reach millions of users who want to learn more about the histories of the places they live in, stay at, or visit.Looking forward, the company is developing a major platform upgrade planned for release by January 1, 2026. The update will include a broader set of real estate data to benefit sellers, buyers, realtors, and brokers. Planned additions include:• Property details – address, zoning, square footage, and amenities• Market data – comparable sales, price trends, and days on market• Financial insights – assessed value, tax history, and estimated insurance costs• Neighborhood data – schools, safety ratings, and lifestyle factors• Legal and risk information – liens, zoning restrictions, and environmental risks such as flood or wildfire exposureThese features will make DiedinHouse.com’s reports more comprehensive and actionable for every type of user, turning it into a one-stop resource for both factual property history and real estate context.As DiedinHouse.com continues to expand, its mission remains the same: to provide transparency, empower consumers, and make the hidden history of properties accessible worldwide.About DiedinHouse.comFounded in 2013, DiedinHouse.com is a U.S.-based property search platform that provides verified historical and stigmatizing event data tied to residential and commercial properties. The site helps users uncover critical information that may influence a property’s value, desirability, or risk. DiedinHouse.com serves thousands of users annually and has been featured in major media outlets for its innovative approach to real estate transparency and data-driven property insights.

