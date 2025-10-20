Cybernetis AI Launches Predictive Analytics Platform for Mid-Sized Retailers

Lia Berman

Our goal is to democratize predictive analytics and help mid-sized businesses compete on equal footing with industry leaders” — Lia Berman

MIDDLETOWN, DE, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cybernetis AI today announced the launch of a new predictive analytics platform designed to make real-time business intelligence accessible to mid-sized retailers. The system enables companies to forecast demand, detect anomalies, and optimize operational decisions with unprecedented precision.

Until recently, predictive analytics has largely been the domain of major corporations such as Amazon and Walmart — companies with the resources to maintain in-house research divisions. Cybernetis AI aims to change that by providing a scalable platform that brings advanced data capabilities to a wider market segment.

“Cybernetis AI processes up to 30 quintillion operations per second, allowing teams to make informed decisions in real time,” said Lia Berman, CEO of Cybernetis AI. “Our goal is to democratize predictive analytics and help mid-sized businesses compete on equal footing with industry leaders.”

The platform continuously analyzes sales, procurement, and marketing data, generating actionable insights that improve operational efficiency and reduce costs. Early users report improvements in forecasting accuracy and inventory management speed.

Berman, originally from Ukraine, brings a unique perspective to the U.S. retail tech sector, emphasizing adaptability and innovation.

As businesses increasingly rely on data-driven decisions, predictive analytics is becoming a necessity rather than a luxury. Cybernetis AI represents a step toward a more autonomous, efficient, and responsive retail industry.

About Cybernetis AI

Cybernetis AI is a technology company specializing in artificial intelligence and predictive analytics solutions. Its mission is to make advanced data intelligence accessible to companies of any size, helping them make faster, smarter, and more efficient business decisions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.