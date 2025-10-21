Hyperion Expands Platform for Financial Advisors, Delivering Institutional-Grade Valuations on Privately Held Businesses

Financial Advisor Meeting with Client

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hyperion today announced the expansion of its private company valuation and benchmarking platform, giving Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), Certified Financial Planners (CFPs), and estate planning professionals the ability to deliver more advanced and comprehensive planning services to high-net-worth clients.

Following a successful private beta, Hyperion completed over 300 valuations in its first month of public availability—underscoring the demand for visibility into privately owned investments, which represent about 30% of the total asset allocation for ultra-high-net-worth individuals, according to Altrata’s World Ultra Wealth Report 2025.

“With more than $10 trillion in private business assets expected to change hands in the coming decade, there has never been a greater need for reliable, real-time private company data and insights,” said Brandon Mills, Founding Partner of Hyperion. “Business owners and their advisors need better ways to navigate complex decisions around taxes, retirement, and wealth transfer. Hyperion was built to provide that missing layer—transforming what was once a costly, manual process into a scalable technology solution.”

The platform allows private company shareholders to securely connect financial data from QuickBooks, Xero, IRS tax returns, and other accounting systems. Advisors can then use this information to:

• Instantly generate dynamic, three-method business valuation reports

• Streamline Certified Valuations compliant with IRS Revenue Ruling 59-60

• Model scenarios across time horizons and return profiles

• Integrate real-time valuations into comprehensive tax and estate planning

• Continuously update portfolio positions as macroeconomic conditions evolve

Middle-market business owners and their trusted advisors are already responding positively to the platform expansion. Trent Shore, Partner at Sea Pointe Construction, shared his perspective after piloting the platform:

"My partners and I use Hyperion to understand the value of our business, key drivers of growth and efficiency, and performance relative to our industry. It's become an indispensable tool to drive informed planning sessions with our financial, tax and accounting advisors."

“For decades, the cost and complexity of private business valuation have prevented owners from making well informed planning decisions around their most significant assets,” explained Ray Landgraf, Founding Partner of Hyperion. “With Hyperion, entrepreneurs and investors can finally unlock actionable intelligence that was previously out of reach—enabling more comprehensive conversations and pro-active planning with their most trusted financial professionals.”

About Hyperion

Hyperion is on a long-term mission to make the private economy more transparent, measurable, and investable—without sacrificing the privacy, security, or autonomy of the businesses that power it.

Private companies and financial planning professionals can learn more at: https://www.hyperionintelligence.co.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.