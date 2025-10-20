Fairway Rides & Drives: Hampton Roads’ New Premier Charity Auto Event Accelerates into Virginia Beach

Fairway Rides & Drives

Fairway Rides & Drives brings cars, golf, & community together Oct. 25–26 at Cypress Point, featuring a car show, golf scramble, cannon fire, and more for CHKD.

Fairway Rides & Drives - a unique automotive event - unites cars, golf, and community in Hampton Roads to celebrate sport and support local families.” — Steven Long

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The first annual Fairway Rides & Drives, a one-of-a-kind charity weekend event, will make its debut at Cypress Point Country Club in Virginia Beach on October 25–26, 2025. This unique event blends cars, golf, and community in an unforgettable weekend designed to support Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters (CHKD) through its partnership with The King’s Daughters organization.The event will feature a golf scramble in the morning followed by the highlight of the weekend — a concours-style car show from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM, free and open to the public. The show brings together a stunning and inclusive lineup of vehicles — from exotics and classics to tuners, lifted trucks, motorcycles, and race builds — all displayed across the 8th scenic fairway of Cypress Point.But Fairway Rides & Drives isn’t just about cars. The event will open with a live pirate troupe and the firing of a real cannon, setting an unforgettable tone for the day. Throughout the event, guests will be treated to aerial excitement with a helicopter fly-over, hover, and a 50/50 charity ball drop raffle. Adding to the spectacle, there will be a fire performance demonstration featuring a professional artist spinning and juggling fire props — and a children’s face-painting area to make the day fun for all ages.Vehicles will be organized by country of origin, and attendees can participate in a unique QR code–based voting system, choosing their favorites across multiple categories. “We wanted the feel of a concours-style event like the famed Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance without the stuffiness of a judging panel,” says organizer Steve Long. “Our custom voting system makes it interactive, fun, and community-driven.”Cars from across the Mid-Atlantic are expected, many of which have never before been displayed in Hampton Roads. With its scenic golf course setting and free admission, the event is poised to draw a large crowd.All proceeds from Fairway Rides & Drives benefit Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters (CHKD), helping to provide essential healthcare services to children and families throughout the region.Quotes“Fairway Rides & Drives is more than just a car show — it’s the largest automotive event in Hampton Roads,” said Steven Long, one of the event’s organizers. “It’s about bringing our community together to celebrate cars, sport, and philanthropy, all while supporting a cause that touches countless local families.”“We’re thrilled to have the support of The King’s Daughters and Cypress Point Country Club in making this event a success.”Event HighlightsSunday, October 26 – Golf Scramble (7:30 AM start)Sunday, October 26 – Fairway Rides & Drives Car Show (10:00 AM – 2:00 PM)• Pirate troupe cannon firing• Helicopter fly-over & 50/50 charity ball drop• Fire performance• Children’s face painting• Community voting via QR codesLocation: Cypress Point Country Club, Virginia Beach, VAAdmission: Free to the publicTickets, vehicle registration, and sponsorship opportunities are available now at https://fairwayridesanddrives.org About Fairway Rides & DrivesFairway Rides & Drives is a first-of-its-kind charity event in Hampton Roads combining cars, golf, and philanthropy. Designed to mirror the prestige of national concours events while offering a family-friendly atmosphere, it unites car enthusiasts, golfers, and the community in support of a great cause.Media ContactSteven LongFairway Rides & Drives757-561-6811steve@carstorageva.com Website: fairwayridesanddrives.org Sponsored by: collectorcarstorageva.com

Promo Video

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.