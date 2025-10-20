Arabiers Holidays Launches Dubai Tour Packages for Sri Lankan Travelers

Arabiers Holidays Sri Lanka to Dubai Tour Packages are live

COLOMBO, SRI LANKA, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arabiers Holidays Sri Lanka has introduced a curated collection of Dubai tour packages tailored for Sri Lankan travelers. These packages combine comfort, adventure, and exceptional value, providing travelers with an effortless way to explore one of the world’s most dynamic destinations.The newly launched holiday packages include a range of experiences from luxury retreats to family-friendly adventures, all inclusive of accommodation, private transfers, guided tours, and signature Dubai attractions. Each itinerary is designed to suit different travel preferences, ensuring a seamless experience from Colombo to Dubai.“Our new Dubai trip packages are all about making world-class travel accessible for Sri Lankan travelers,” said a spokesperson for Arabiers Holidays Sri Lanka. “Each itinerary is carefully designed to balance comfort, excitement, and authentic experiences, whether it’s a family discovering Dubai’s theme parks, a couple enjoying a romantic yacht dinner, or an adventure seeker chasing thrills at Ferrari World. We want every journey from Sri Lanka to Dubai to feel effortless and unforgettable.”Explore their Featured Dubai Holiday Tour Packages from Sri LankaDubai in Style (5★ Holiday Package)Price: From LKR 530,500Experience Dubai’s elegance with a 5-star holiday crafted for those who value comfort and class. Guests enjoy a luxurious yacht dinner, Burj Khalifa Sky-level access, and a lavish desert safari, complemented by stays in top-tier hotels and private transfers throughout.Perfect For: Couples or travelers seeking a premium Dubai holiday from Sri Lanka.Dubai Adventure EscapePrice: From LKR 216,000Designed for thrill-seekers, this itinerary delivers high-energy experiences across Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Highlights include the XLine Dubai Marina zipline, Ferrari World entry, and desert ATV rides, along with relaxing dhow cruise dinners and comfortable 3★–4★ stays.Perfect For: Adventure lovers looking for excitement and iconic attractions.Dubai Family BreakPrice: From LKR 120,000An ideal blend of fun and relaxation, this family-oriented tour features IMG Worlds of Adventure, Dubai Miracle Garden, and an entertaining desert safari. With convenient private transfers and family-friendly hotels, it’s a worry-free way to enjoy Dubai’s best attractions.Perfect For: Families seeking an affordable yet engaging Dubai holiday experience.Dubai Honeymoon HolidayPrice: From LKR 209,000Romance takes center stage in this package, offering couples a mix of scenic dinners, iconic landmarks, and personalized experiences. Highlights include a private yacht dinner, a Burj Khalifa visit, and a desert safari with ATV rides.Perfect For: Newlyweds wanting a romantic and memorable Dubai escape.Each package includes UAE visa assistance, airport transfers, guided tours, and daily breakfast, ensuring a smooth and enjoyable travel experience. Travelers can also customize their stay with hotel upgrades or add-on tours to nearby attractions.For More Information, explore their detailed itineraries and easy booking options on the Dubai tour packages from Sri Lanka page.Why People Travel with Arabiers Holidays in Sri Lanka- Tailor-Made Itineraries: Each Dubai package is crafted with flexible options to suit every traveler’s preferences.- Trusted UAE Partnerships: Arabiers’ UAE-based operations ensure on-ground reliability and exclusive experiences.- Comprehensive Support: End-to-end travel services including visa assistance, transfers, and guided tours.- Transparent Pricing: No hidden fees, what you see is what you get.Arabiers Holidays continues to strengthen its reputation as a trusted travel brand, connecting Sri Lankan travellers with seamless international experiences.About Arabiers Holidays Sri LankaArabiers Holidays Sri Lanka is a trusted travel and tour operator dedicated to providing personalized holiday experiences for Sri Lankan travellers. As part of the wider Arabiers network, the company specializes in seamless regional and international travel, offering curated tour packages, visa support, and 24/7 customer assistance. From short getaways to luxury vacations, Arabiers Holidays Sri Lanka focuses on comfort, value, and memorable travel experiences tailored to every traveler’s needs.

