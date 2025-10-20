Red5Server upgrades all dedicated streaming servers to NVMe SSD storage and 10 Gbps ports, offers free Wowza

wowza vs nginx streaming servers RTMP live streaming works on Red5Server’s dedicated infrastructure a logo image of our company

The live-streaming host enhances performance across its dedicated infrastructure, adding next-generation NVMe disks and high-bandwidth connectivity.

Our goal is to make professional live streaming faster, more reliable, and accessible to everyone.” — Paul Santos

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Red5Server.com, a long-standing provider of dedicated live-streaming servers, today announced a major upgrade to its entire hardware fleet.All dedicated streaming servers now run on NVMe SSD storage and 10 Gbps network ports, delivering faster performance, reduced latency, and greater reliability for broadcasters and media networks worldwide.The company said the transition to NVMe SSD technology significantly increases read and write speeds compared to traditional SATA SSD drives, improving stream stability and video-on-demand responsiveness during high-traffic events.Each server’s 10 Gbps dedicated uplink ensures consistent throughput for high-bitrate RTMP, HLS, and adaptive streaming.To celebrate the upgrade, Red5Server is offering the Wowza Streaming Engine add-on free of charge for all new dedicated-server customers through December 2025.The limited-time promotion gives clients access to a professional-grade streaming engine with full RTMP, HLS, and MPEG-DASH support.“Our customers rely on us for uninterrupted, high-quality live broadcasting,” said a Red5Server spokesperson. “By moving fully to NVMe SSD and 10 Gbps ports, we’re future-proofing our network for next-generation streaming — from 4K to 24/7 TV stations — while giving new clients a chance to explore Wowza’s flexibility at no extra cost.”All dedicated servers include root access, global data-center options in the US and Europe, and pre-optimized configurations for Wowza, NGINX-RTMP, and Red5 Pro.Upgrades are deployed automatically, with no migration fees or downtime for existing clients.This enhancement reinforces Red5Server’s commitment to providing enterprise-level performance at accessible pricing for developers, broadcasters, and resellers alike.About Red5ServerFounded in 2008, Red5Server.com is a division of CROSPOS Inc., specializing in dedicated and shared live-streaming servers powered by Wowza, NGINX-RTMP, and Red5 technologies.The company serves broadcasters, e-learning platforms, and media startups worldwide, offering low-latency, high-bandwidth streaming environments.Website: https://www.red5server.com Media ContactPress Office – Red5ServerEmail: press@red5server.comPhone: +1 530 803 8307Address: 244 5th Avenue #1477, New York, NY 10001, USANote to EditorsHigh-resolution product images, specifications, and demo access are available on request.Red5Server can arrange interviews with its technical team to discuss streaming-infrastructure optimization and current industry trends.

