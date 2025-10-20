Submit Release
News Search

There were 620 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 428,471 in the last 365 days.

Red5Server upgrades all dedicated streaming servers to NVMe SSD storage and 10 Gbps ports, offers free Wowza

image showing two types of live streaming servers: one powered by Wowza and the other by NGINX-RTMP, illustrating different infrastructures used by Red5Server for delivering high-performance live broadcasts.

wowza vs nginx streaming servers

Diagram showing how RTMP live streaming works on Red5Server’s dedicated infrastructure, illustrating the connection between the broadcaster, the Wowza-powered streaming server, and viewers receiving the stream via RTMP and HLS protocols.

RTMP live streaming works on Red5Server’s dedicated infrastructure

Red5Server company logo featuring the brand name in red and black, symbolizing high-performance streaming technology.

a logo image of our company

The live-streaming host enhances performance across its dedicated infrastructure, adding next-generation NVMe disks and high-bandwidth connectivity.

Our goal is to make professional live streaming faster, more reliable, and accessible to everyone.”
— Paul Santos
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Red5Server.com, a long-standing provider of dedicated live-streaming servers, today announced a major upgrade to its entire hardware fleet.
All dedicated streaming servers now run on NVMe SSD storage and 10 Gbps network ports, delivering faster performance, reduced latency, and greater reliability for broadcasters and media networks worldwide.

The company said the transition to NVMe SSD technology significantly increases read and write speeds compared to traditional SATA SSD drives, improving stream stability and video-on-demand responsiveness during high-traffic events.
Each server’s 10 Gbps dedicated uplink ensures consistent throughput for high-bitrate RTMP, HLS, and adaptive streaming.

To celebrate the upgrade, Red5Server is offering the Wowza Streaming Engine add-on free of charge for all new dedicated-server customers through December 2025.
The limited-time promotion gives clients access to a professional-grade streaming engine with full RTMP, HLS, and MPEG-DASH support.

“Our customers rely on us for uninterrupted, high-quality live broadcasting,” said a Red5Server spokesperson. “By moving fully to NVMe SSD and 10 Gbps ports, we’re future-proofing our network for next-generation streaming — from 4K to 24/7 TV stations — while giving new clients a chance to explore Wowza’s flexibility at no extra cost.”

All dedicated servers include root access, global data-center options in the US and Europe, and pre-optimized configurations for Wowza, NGINX-RTMP, and Red5 Pro.
Upgrades are deployed automatically, with no migration fees or downtime for existing clients.

This enhancement reinforces Red5Server’s commitment to providing enterprise-level performance at accessible pricing for developers, broadcasters, and resellers alike.

About Red5Server

Founded in 2008, Red5Server.com is a division of CROSPOS Inc., specializing in dedicated and shared live-streaming servers powered by Wowza, NGINX-RTMP, and Red5 technologies.
The company serves broadcasters, e-learning platforms, and media startups worldwide, offering low-latency, high-bandwidth streaming environments.

Website: https://www.red5server.com

Media Contact

Press Office – Red5Server
Email: press@red5server.com

Phone: +1 530 803 8307
Address: 244 5th Avenue #1477, New York, NY 10001, USA

Note to Editors

High-resolution product images, specifications, and demo access are available on request.
Red5Server can arrange interviews with its technical team to discuss streaming-infrastructure optimization and current industry trends.

Paul Santos
Red5Server
+ +351 912 652 987
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Red5Server upgrades all dedicated streaming servers to NVMe SSD storage and 10 Gbps ports, offers free Wowza

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Telecommunications, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more