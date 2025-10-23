Kandima Maldives Launches Night Karting and VR Gaming Experiences for Enhanced After-Hours Entertainment

Fast Track at Night Fast Track at Night Fast Track at Night

MALDIVES, October 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kandima Maldives has expanded its evening entertainment offerings with a new series of after-dark experiences at Fast Track, the Maldives’ first professional-grade electric go-kart circuit, and PlaySpace, an indoor venue featuring virtual reality gaming, themed escape rooms, and the country’s only bowling alley.

Fast Track: Night Racing Under the Stars

Set against the island’s oceanfront, Fast Track spans 500 metres, making it the longest and fastest asphalt go-kart circuit in the Maldives. The track features 12 turns and Blue Shock Race (BSR) electric karts that can reach speeds of up to 80 km/h.

After dark, the circuit transforms under stadium-style floodlights into an illuminated racing arena. Guests can take part in Grand Prix-style competitions or test their skills against the 38.033-second lap record set by Formula 2 Champion Theo Pourchaire earlier this year.

Designed for both first-time drivers and experienced racers, Fast Track offers safety briefings, adjustable speed modes, and guidance from trained professionals to ensure an exciting yet secure experience.

PlaySpace: Interactive Fun for Every Generation

PlaySpace is Kandima’s vibrant indoor entertainment hub, where the fun continues after the sun sets. Open daily until 10pm, it is a vibrant hub for gaming, socialising, and immersive fun. Highlights include:

• Hologate VR – Dive into motion-tracked multiplayer adventures, that blur the line between reality and imagination. From action-packed quests to family-friendly fantasy worlds, it’s a fully immersive experience that keeps guests coming back for more.

• Escape Rooms – Designed by professional game creators, players can enter the world of Jumanji and the Pirates’ Cabin for some brainy fun with a tropical twist – solving mystery cases and safari-themed chess puzzles with friends in time.

• Bowling Alley – The Maldives’ only lanes, powered by Brunswick’s state-of-the-art technology. Guests can choose from multiple gaming modes, making each round as competitive or casual as they like.

• Arcade & Shakes – From retro classics and air hockey to pool tables and photobooths, this nostalgic zone features a café, serving Kandima’s signature boozy milkshakes, a cheeky treat for grown-up gamers.

With its nostalgic 80s-inspired design and playful atmosphere, PlaySpace is the ultimate indoor escape where retro style meets cutting-edge technology. From bowling under neon lights to cracking escape room puzzles and diving into immersive VR quests, this dynamic hub comes alive with colour, energy, and connection.

Nightlife in Kandima Reimagined

“At Kandima, we believe paradise should play after dark - not just party,” says Yogesh Ram, Director of Marketing. “With the launch of Fast Track and PlaySpace, we’re adding a whole new dimension to the island experience. It’s about giving every kind of traveller—families, couples, solo adventurers, more choice and more reasons to stay up late. These attractions invite guests to experience the Maldives in ways that go beyond the expected.”

About Kandima Maldives

Located in Dhaalu Atoll, Kandima Maldives is a contemporary lifestyle destination by Pulse Hotels & Resorts, offering 270 studios and villas, ten dining venues, and a variety of leisure, sports, and wellness facilities. The resort is recognised for its playful spirit, innovative approach to hospitality, and commitment to sustainability.

For more information, visit www.kandima.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.