Miraise announces ‘BIMORE Hair Care Straight Mist’ hair growth product for curly hair and improved texture

OSAKA-SHI, OSAKA, JAPAN, October 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Miraise Co. Ltd. has announced “BIMORE Hair Care Straight Mist,” a new hair product that utilizes their patented Tostea® to straighten curls and improve hair texture. This hair oil uses the aforementioned Tostea, a special amino acid, to tame frizzy hair and curls from within using a regular hair dryer or iron, rather than relying on chemicals or high heat like traditional curly hair products. It was designed to be a daily-use hair product that aims to deliver salon-quality results from home with ease.

Beauty Planning International Co., Ltd. will handle transactions with foreign businesses, as well as distribution to overseas agents and salons. The official launch and negotiations with global beauty professionals and importers will take place at “Beautyworld Middle East 2025,” an international beauty trade fair held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates from October 27th to 29th, 2025.

All over the world, people struggle with frizzy, unruly hair and struggle to maintain their desired hair style, particularly in regions with high heat or humidity. This leave-in conditioner has a unique ability to maintain hair shape even in hot and humid environments, strengthening the hair’s internal structure, preventing breakage and split ends, and keeping hair straight and beautiful for a long time.

Its lightweight mist formula prevents stick residue and allows it to be easily used with other styling products. Simply apply before blow drying to create a heat-activated protective barrier over the hair surface, utilizing the heat from the blow dryer to deliver glossy, manageable hair. They also offer OEM and private label solutions, small-lot production, technical documentation, and usage data, providing flexible support for salons and overseas distributors developing their own original products.

At Beautyworld Middle East 2025, Miraise will hold a booth and plans to conduct live demonstrations, before-and-after experiences, and technical explanations, allowing visitors to experience the finish and texture of the product first-hand. There will also be samples available and space for business meetings, with the aim of expanding business with new partners across Asia, the Middle East, and Europe.

Miraise CEO Yuji Kobayashi expressed the team’s passion, stating their desire to “change conventional wisdom regarding straight hair with TOSTEA®.” Additionally, Beauty Planning International Representative Director Mami Fuji stated the company’s intention to “expand sales channels primarily in the Middle East and Southeast Asia, creating new value with local salons and beauty businesses.”

Visiting beauty professionals, salons, and import agents will have the opportunity to test the actual product on-site, experiencing the finish and texture firsthand while discussing specific business opportunities including negotiations, OEM partnerships, and agency agreements.

Details regarding the exhibition and business negotiations

Event name: Beautyworld Middle East 2025

Dates: October 27-29, 2025

Venue: Dubai World Trade Centre, UAE

Booth Number: Concourse 1 / Stand C1-B24

Main Contents:

・Live demonstrations

・Before-and-after experiences

・Technical explanation sessions

・Private meeting spaces

Product Details and LP Page: https://beauty-planning-lp.com/

Miraise Co., Ltd.

Address: Lin-ei Building 3-13-1, Hakata Ekimae, Hakata Ward, Fukoka City, Fukoka

Business Activities: Research, development, manufacturing, and sales of cosmetics and hair care products

Main Products: BIMORE Series (skin care, feminine care, body care, etc.), IMMMORE (supplements)

Web: https://mirai-se.co.jp/

For inquiries regarding international transactions, business negotiations, sample requests, or technical documentation, please contact:

Beauty Planning International Co., Ltd. (International Sales Representative: Ida)

Email: contact.beauty@beauty-kikaku.com

Tel.: +81-80-7477-7871

Business Activities: Imports and exports of cosmetics, beauty equipment, and raw materials, international sales support, OEM, and agency services

Address: Matsumoto Forest Building 802, 1-13-16 Awaza, Nishi Ward, Osaka City, Osaka

8F-B, Ginza 8-10 Bld., 8-10-8 Ginza, Chuo Ward, Tokyo

Web: https://beauty-kikaku.com/en/

*Product developed and manufactured by Miraise Co, Ltd., while overseas expansion and business operations are conducted by Beauty Planning International Co., Ltd.

Legal Disclaimer:

