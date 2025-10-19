New York Institute of Finance Joins Hands with University of Economics Ho Chi Minh City to Develop Talent for Asia

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The New York Institute of Finance (“NYIF”) is proud to announce a strategic partnership with the University of Economics Ho Chi Minh City (“UEH”) to implement professional training and exchange programs to cultivate world-class financial talent to serve the Ho Chi Minh City (HCMC) International Finance Center (IFC), directly supporting the development of Ho Chi Minh City as a leading international financial services center in Asia.

A delegation from HCMC, led by the Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Mr. Nguyen Van Duoc, visited New York on Oct. 17th, to witness the signing of a strategic MOU between the New York Institute of Finance and the University of Economics Ho Chi Minh City.

“This partnership establishes a framework for collaboration in financial talent development, creating a new bridge between New York and Ho Chi Minh City for shared growth in global finance”, said by Mr. Lee Tian, the Chief Executive Officer of the NYIF, “Since 1922, NYIF has been committed to offering world class knowledge taught by Wall Street practitioners and experts in finance and helping over 125 countries to support their financial talents to equip with international-standard financial skills.”

“This is considered a strategic step in the process of connecting academic, policy, and global practice that Ho Chi Minh City is pursuing”, said Professor Dr. Nguyen Khac Quoc Bao, Chairman of the UEH University Council, who signed the MOU with NYIF. “Based on this cooperation, UEH will continue to expand our links with leading US institutions to develop in-depth training programs for international finance professionals.”

This partnership represents HCMC’s efforts to bring world-class resources to support the City’s mission to be a leading player in Asia’s evolving financial landscape. Both UEH and NYIF share a common belief: it is the human capital that defines the strength, resilience, and innovation of a modern financial ecosystem.

Affirming that people are the core foundation for the city’s IFC project, Ho Chi Minh City Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc stressed the need for financial talent who will be equipped with international standard skills, as well as possess a deep understanding of the domestic market. He emphasized that the partnership between UEH and NYIF is of great strategic importance, as a core step in supporting the development of the HCMC International Financial Center.

“Ho Chi Minh City is one of Asia’s fastest growing and most dynamic cities, noted by Mr. Lee Tian, “The future of finance is digital, sustainable, and borderless. HCMC is at the forefront of this transformation, and NYIF, as a leading US financial training institute, is honored to be part of global resources to support HCMC on this journey.”

NYIF and UEH will jointly implement various international-standard training programs in capital markets, investment, and digital finance, etc. Through innovation forums, executive exchanges, and joint research programs, both institutions will strengthen academic and industry linkages between Ho Chi Minh City and New York City.



About University of Economics Ho Chi Ming City (www.ueh.edu.vn/en)

University of Economics Ho Chi Minh City (UES) is one of Vietnam’s leading universities in economics, finance, and business education. With a strong reputation for academic excellence, innovation, and international collaboration, UEH has played a pivotal role in shaping Vietnam’s economic and financial talent pool for decades. A multi-disciplinary and research-oriented institution, UEH is committed to integrating global knowledge with local development goals, fostering high-quality professionals, policy leaders, and entrepreneurs. Its extensive network of academic and industry partnerships positions UEH as a key driver of Vietnam’s economic transformation and integration into the global economy.



About the New York Institute of Finance (www.nyif.com)

New York Institute of Finance (NYIF), founded in 1922 by the NYSE, is a global leader in financial education and has been at the forefront of designing and delivering world-class programs in finance for professionals and executives around the world. NYIF’s comprehensive portfolio of certification programs serves a diverse spectrum of organizations — including financial institutions, industry associations, corporations, regulators, and universities. NYIF has proudly trained professionals from over 125 countries, empowering them to excel in today’s fast-changing financial landscape.

