Geographic Information System Software Market Size Reach USD 52.5 Million with 16.2% CAGR by 2033

The global geographic information system (GIS) software market was valued at $11.5 million in 2023, and is projected to reach $52.5 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 16.2% from 2024 to 2033. Digitization of food safety in the food sector and the rising regulatory standard and stringent food safety regulations are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the food safety monitoring system market during the forecast period.Market SegmentationThe geographic information system software market is segmented on the basis of component, type, function, industry vertical, and region. Depending on component, the market is divided into software and services. On the basis of type, it is segregated into desktop GIS, server GIS, developer GIS, mobile GIS, and others. As per the function, it is fragmented into mapping, surveying, location-based services, navigation & telematics, and others. By industry vertical, it is classified into automotive, energy and utilities, government, defense and intelligence, smart cities, insurance, natural resources, others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Competition Analysis:Competitive geographic information system software market analysis and profiles of the major players in the geographic information system software market are Autodesk Inc., Bentley System, Caliper Corporation, Computer Aided Development Corporation Limited (Cadcorp), ESRI, General Electric Co., Hexagon AB, Pitney Bowes Inc., SuperMap Software Co., Ltd., and Trimble Inc. By region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023, accounting for more than two-fifths of the geographic information system software market revenue, owing to increase in demand for automated spatial analytics, surge in transportation, rise in incident & disaster management, and improvement in decision making for businesses. This is anticipated to propel the growth of the market in this region. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to attain the highest CAGR of 32.7% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the increase in mobility and surge in transportation, which is expected to contribute to the growth of the market in this region.Depending on the type, the desktop GIS segment holds the largest geographic information system software market share, as it offers powerful, comprehensive tools for spatial data analysis and is widely used by professionals in fields such as urban planning, environmental monitoring, and geospatial analysis. Desktop GIS systems are typically more robust and capable of handling complex datasets, making them ideal for large-scale projects that require detailed mapping and in-depth analysis that drive the segment growth.However, the mobile GIS segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the geographic information system software market forecast period, due to the increasing need for real-time, on-the-go access to GIS data. With the rise of smartphones, tablets, and mobile devices, field workers and professionals use GIS applications outside of traditional office environment which further drives the growth of the segment. CentralSquares partnership with DATAMARK helped public safety agencies fully realize the potential of their GIS mapping data to better prepare, plan and respond to emergency incidents by using the most accurate location-based information available.● In September 2023, Hexagon's Manufacturing Intelligence division announced the nine manufacturing startups chosen for its third Sixth Sense cohort. The selected companies were chosen from a highly competitive pool of hundreds of applicants, distinguishing themselves with groundbreaking solutions addressing critical manufacturing challenges, with a focus on sustainability and digital reality. The selected startups, which hail from seven countries, bring unique approaches to some most critical manufacturing challenges, such as improving product sustainability, eliminating waste, capturing real-time data, automating design, and incorporating cobots into production lines. Other Trending Reports:
About Us:
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises. 