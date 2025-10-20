Sibling Authors Joshua and Kristen Spiegel Release ‘The Other Side of The End,’ a Dark Fantasy Reimagining

The Other Side of The End

A haunting new novel where Oz and Wonderland collide—and Dorothy and Alice face old foes and new terrors.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- What happens when the end is not enough? The Other Side of The End , a new fantasy novel by sibling authors Joshua and Kristen Spiegel, reimagines life after Oz and Wonderland. Decades after their adventures, Dorothy and Alice have grown up and forgotten the magic—until the Wicked Witch of the West and the Queen of Hearts return, uniting their worlds under a new reign of terror. Forced to confront their pasts, the heroines must rediscover courage and purpose in a story that blends nostalgia, darkness, and redemption. Available now on Barnes & Noble and Amazon , and many independent bookstores.What happens when the end is not enough?The Other Side of The End, the haunting debut by sibling authors Joshua and Kristen Spiegel, dares to explore what becomes of heroes long after their tales fade into legend."Dorothy and Alice grew up, but their worlds never let them go. This story is about facing the past and finding strength in who you’ve become." Kristen Spiegel, Co-Author"We wanted to explore what happens after the story ends—when the magic fades and heroes must rediscover themselves."Joshua Spiegel, Co-AuthorYears after Dorothy left Oz and Alice escaped Wonderland, both women have settled into the rhythm of ordinary life. Their once-bright adventures have dulled to fragments of half-remembered dreams, the kind that vanish with morning light. But peace rarely lasts forever. Somewhere between the cracks of two forgotten worlds, a dark power stirs. The Wicked Witch of the West—revived by an unknown force—joins with the Queen of Hearts, fusing their realms in a storm of corruption and fear.As the boundaries between Oz and Wonderland collapse, familiar faces are forced to confront what time and trauma have made of them. Dorothy and Alice, now in their thirties, must rediscover the courage that once defined them—not as storybook heroines, but as women burdened by memory, regret, and the passage of years.Blending modern psychological realism with classic fantasy mythos, The Other Side of The End transforms beloved childhood icons into complex adults grappling with loss, identity, and redemption. It asks an unsettling question: What if the greatest battle isn’t against evil—but against who you’ve become since the story ended?Rich with nostalgia, cinematic tension, and moral depth, The Other Side of The End invites readers into a vivid reimagining of two timeless worlds—where courage isn’t youthful innocence, but the strength to face what you’ve lost.Both a homage and a reinvention, this novel is perfect for fans of dark fantasy, literary reboots, and stories that bridge the gap between fairy tale and reality. The result is a spellbinding exploration of how legends evolve.

